Big Brother 25 brings back pressure cooker competition after years of wait

The Pressure Cooker competition is returning to Big Brother in season 25. This was revealed by show host Julie Chen Moonves in episode 7 of the show released on August 17, 2023. According to Monsters and Critics, this competition will take place during episode 10 of the show, which will air on August 24, 2023.

The last time this challenge was seen was in season 6 of the show when it showcased the true essence of competition. This competition will involve contestants holding on to buttons while standing in a glass box. If a contestant's buttons rise during the competition, they'll be immediately eliminated.

Furthermore, the contestants are not allowed to sit during this task. There will also be some boxes featured in the glass box which will either contain gifts for the houseguests or punishments. The contestants who are inside the box cannot leave the box individually, they must do it in pairs of three.

The process will continue until only one contestant remains in the glass box. HOH for that particular week will be announced by the last person standing in the glass box.

Big Brother season 25's latest episode saw Reilly Smedley's exit

It will be quite interesting for the fans to see what this challenge brings this season. During season 6 of the show, contestants gave their best and won gifts as well as punishments. It is an endurance challenge, so the contestants' decision will affect them not only now, but throughout the whole week.

Similarly, the upcoming HOH competition with Pressure Cooker will take a few hours, creating some drama and rivalry. In addition to this, Big Brother season 25 has released a total of seven episodes.

Episode 7 ended with a live vote that resulted in the elimination of a contestant. According to the description for episode 7, these are the highlights:

“Following a live vote, a houseguest is evicted and interviewed; remaining houseguests compete for power in the next head of household.”

The Big Brother season 25 episode 7 began with contestants featuring, America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matthew “Matt” Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, Reilly Smedley, and Cirie Fields.

During this episode of Big Brother season 25, when the voting results came in, the contestants had to vote between Cameron and Reilly, the nominated contestants. For Reilly, all 12 votes came against her, and none of the contestants voted for Cameron. Therefore, Reilly went home straight away.

Hisam's game caused Reilly's exit, as after winning the veto competition, Hisam revealed how he planned to target Reilly. As part of the elimination process, he was also seen persuading other cast members to cast their votes for Reilly.

The next episode of the show will air on August 20, 2023. According to the description of the upcoming episode of Big Brother season 25:

“The head of household nominates two fellow houseguests for possible eviction.”

Each week the competition of the show, Big Brother, is getting tougher, and only a few cast members remain who are competing for the season 25 trophy and $750,000 prize money.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Big Brother season 25 on CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.