Big Brother season 25 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

Big Brother season 25 will release a brand new episode on CBS at 8 pm ET on August 17, 2023. Six episodes of the show have been released so far, and it has been a big hit since it debuted. CBS's description of the latest installment of Big Brother reads:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

In the upcoming episode of the show, Big Brother, there will be drama, controversy, and possibly even some feuds between the cast members. Meanwhile, in the previous episode of the show, all the power during the game went to one person, Hisam, and the dynamic of the game changed completely.

Episode 7 of Big Brother season 25 will see another attempt at power grab by the contestants

In the upcoming episode of the show, one of the nominated contestants will be eliminated, while the remaining contestants will compete for next week’s title of Head of Household. According to the synopsis of episode 7, it mentions the following:

“Following a live vote, a houseguest is evicted and interviewed; remaining houseguests compete for power in the next head of household.”

There are currently sixteen contestants remaining--America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matthew "Matt" Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, Reilly Smedley, and Cirie Fields.

As for the next episode, where the next HOH will be decided, Jag, America, or Matt are possible candidates to take this win. They have shown great performances in earlier episodes and may become the next HOH.

While many alliances are forming, the upcoming episode will be interesting to watch, especially when it comes to seeing who will be voted out between Reilly Smedley and Cameron. Reilly has a great friendship with Jag Bains and Blue Kim, while Cameron is supported by Hisam.

In the previous episode of the show, which aired on August 16, 2023, Hisam became the Head of Household and nominated Cameron and Reilly. Cameron was unaffected by this nomination, but Reilly was seen looking emotional after it. The upcoming episode might be Reilly Smedley's last appearance in season 25, since she is being targeted by Hisam.

Afterward, the veto competition began, with Hisam selecting Matt and Cameron choosing America. Reilly, on the other hand, chose Reilly. Each cast member gave their best during the veto contest, but in the end, Hisam Goueli won the contest. When he was given the choice to save one player or not, Hisam chose not to save anyone.

In addition, he mentioned during this time how much he loves Reilly, but she is his target in the game. In addition, he was seen convincing other cast members to vote against Reilly. In the next episode of the show, Reilly's chances of elimination are very high. The official summary of episode 6 of Big Brother season 25, reveals:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

Each week, the competition on the show, Big Brother, gets tougher, and in the upcoming episode, one contestant will be eliminated, leaving the other players to compete for next week's HOH honor. This year's contestants are competing for $750,000 in prize money in addition to the season 25 trophy.

