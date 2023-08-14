Big Brother season 25 episode 5: Who won HOH and more details explored

Big Brother season 25 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Day nine of the installment was showcased in the latest season where the cast entered a scary Nether Region for the next Head of Household (HOH) competition.

The competition took place in rounds, and each round saw a few contestants being eliminated and being sent back to the backyard. The last remaining contenders for HOH were Jared and Hisam.

Jared had to pick one out of two doors, which would determine whether or not he won the powerful position. However, he chose wrong and was stuck in the Nether Region while Hisam emerged victorious and powerful.

While the win put him in a powerful position, it also made him a threat in the eyes of other Big Brother season 25 contestants as this was his second win.

Big Brother season 25 episode 5: Jared sends Jag to replace him in the Scary-verse

The episode began with the contestants making their way to the Nether Region where they competed in the HOH competition. During the competition, they had to hide in certain spots with the help of clues while an unfamiliar figure attempted to attack the neighborhood.

The first round saw Cameron, Mecole, and Blue get eliminated. After each round, the number of safe spaces also decreased and the next batch of eliminated contestants included Jag, Matt, America, Izzy, and Cirie.

The next batch of Big Brother contestants that were eliminated included Cory, Felicia, Red, and Bowie, and ultimately, Hisam became the HOH while Jared was stuck in the Scary-verse.

The next morning, Jared appeared on the television screen and had a message. When he returned, he informed the other Big Brother season 25 contestants that he had to send another player to take his place in the Scary-verse. His chosen player would be safe from the upcoming nominations.

Since Reilly was Hisam's target, he told Jared not to give her or, Cameron or Matt immunity. However, Jared agreed to listen to what she had to say to return the favor since she got him off the block in the previous episode.

Hisam wasn't the only one who pitched against Reilly. Cirie also told him to not save Reilly.

During the nomination ceremony, Jared announced that he was sending Jag to take his place and ensured his safety for the entire week. Reilly expressed her dissatisfaction with the decision and noted that Jag was not at risk of being nominated. The latter echoed her thoughts.

Hisam discussed the upcoming nominations with the Professors alliance, including Cirie and Izzy, and told them that he wanted to send Reilly home. So the question remained about who he would send up against her - Matt or Cameron.

The other two pitched Cameron's name and ultimately the HOH nominated Cameron and Reilly. However, he made it clear to the Big Brother season 25 contestant that his main target was Reilly and that he would like to work with him in the future.

His decision to target Reilly came in light of her making it known that he was her target when she was the Head of Household.

Big Brother season 25 will return on Wednesday for a brand new episode. Fans can also keep up with the show through live feeds.