Big Brother 25: What is Blue Kim's blurred tattoo?

Big Brother 25 is nearing the end of its third week, and a range of twists and turns have already come viewers’ way. However, something that has also drawn attention this season is how CBS appears to be blurring out the tattoos of certain contestants, one of them being Blue Kim.

The 25-year-old DJ has a total of 33 tattoos on her body, but the one on her left arm seems to have been blurred out whenever it was featured on-camera. This has left viewers wondering what the tattoo is, generating significant interest surrounding it and sparking theories about the reasons for it being blurred out.

The blurred tattoo features a woman with blood dripping from her eyes. The eyes are also nestled in the midst of a red heart.

Blue Kim’s arm tattoo on Big Brother 25 could be blurred due to copyright issues, speculate netizens

Blue Kim’s tattoo has been subjected to much speculation due to it being blurred out. This can be due to a number of reasons, including copyright laws and broadcast appropriateness. Since only one out of her 33 tattoos were blurred out, Reddit has responded with considerable speculation, leading to a range of theories.

Fans believe CBS decided to blur out the tattoo in lieu of Big Brother being a family show, as the tattoo might be frightening to some viewers. Some, however, also pointed out how the blurring was inconsistent as the tattoo was visible later on in the episode.

Big Brother fans have multiple theories related to Blue Kim's tattoo censorship. (Image via r/bigbrother, Reddit)

Moreover, copyright issues could also be a reason for the blurring.

As per WGTC, tattoos that feature copyrighted material require legal clearance from the copyright owner and the artist for them to be displayed on television. In order to skip past this process, CBS might have decided to simply blur the particular tattoo. It might also be that the copyright owner could ask for a payment which the network was unwilling to make.

However, fans claimed that the most obvious reason is possibly that the image was deemed graphic.

Matt Klotz's tattoo was censored due to copyright issues

Reports of the show's first deaf contestant, Matt Klotz, being asked to cover his Special Olympics tattoo have also been making rounds on the internet of late. This could be because the Special Olympics are an NBC event, or the logo is protected by copyright law.

A range of theories have come out regarding the selective tattoo censorship on Big Brother 25. (Image via r/bigbrother , Reddit)

As fans have claimed, Klotz is not the first to have a tattoo of a logo being censored on the show.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Big Brother 25 on CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.