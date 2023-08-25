Big Brother season 25: How to vote for the houseguests? 

The first three weeks of Big Brother season 25 featured two challenges to crown the HOH of the week and the veto power. Upon deciding on the HOH, they then nominate two contestants for elimination. The winner of the veto competition then gets a choice of saving one cast member from the nomination list or not using the power at all.

However, the game has changed its strategy as the fourth week of the show starts. The remaining contestants are America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Matthew "Matt" Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Cirie Fields.

As opposed to Hisam, Reilly Smedley, Kristen, and Luke, who are out of the game, the competition will be held differently in the upcoming episode, which will air on August 27, 2023. Julie Chen Moonves revealed in episode 7 of the show that the pressure cooker competition is returning, through which the HOH will be decided in the upcoming episode.

In addition, CBS has introduced a new power in the house called BB POWER OF INVINCIBILITY, which will be awarded to contestants based on audience votes.

Season 25 of Big Brother: How to Vote

According to CBS, the Big Brother season 25 houseguest will have a power that can change a lot in the upcoming week. BB POWER OF INVINCIBILITY allows the winner to save one contestant from nomination. This power can be used twice during the elimination process, according to the CBS description. Additionally, it mentions the following regarding the power description:

“During the Voting Period, viewers of the Big Brother 25 television program will be asked to interact with the show by voting for the eligible Houseguest they’d like to have compete for the Power of Invincibility, which allows a player to save one of the next two evicted Houseguests, during evictions taking place on August 31, 2023 or September 7, 2023.”

Furthermore, it mentions:

“The four eligible Houseguests with the most votes win the ability to compete for the Power of Invincibility. Viewers will vote via the platform below. There is a maximum of ten (10) votes per email address during the Voting Period.”

Big Brother season 25 viewers must be 18 or older to participate in this voting process. Voting can be done through CBS's website and the CBS app. Furthermore, CBS mentions the following:

“Participants may vote via the CBS Big Brother page, accessible at cbs.com/bbvote. Participants may access the voting platform via their computers and/or mobile devices. Data charges may apply. Voting Period Schedule: Start Date and Time End Date and Time 6:45 PM PT August 24, 2023 9:00 AM PT August 28, 2023.”

Furthermore, in the next episode of Big Brother season 25, an HOH will be chosen through a pressure cooker competition, and two cast members will be nominated. The new power in the house will then decide the future of some houseguests.

As the show progresses, the competition is getting fiercer. A total of ten episodes have been released so far, and they have been well-received by fans.

Tune into CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday to watch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25.