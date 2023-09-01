Who was evicted from Big Brother tonight? Details explored

Season 25 episode 13 of Big Brother featured some twists and turns as it was the elimination episode. There were two houseguests on the nomination list: Blue Kim and Jag Bains. These contestants were nominated by Head of Household Cameron Hardin.

Furthermore, the veto power was in the hands of Red Utley, which means he could save one or none of them from nominations. Both contestants were retained on the nomination list because Red did not use this power. Additionally, this was an emotional episode, especially since both Blue Kim and Jag Bains, who share a great friendship together, were nominated.

According to the description of episode 13, the following is mentioned:

"Following a live vote, a houseguest is evicted and interviewed; remaining houseguests compete for power in the next head of household."

The Big Brother season 25 episode 13 started with the following houseguests, America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Cirie Fields.

Who got eliminated in Big Brother season 25 episode 13?

Even though Cameron and Red were busy planning, the other houseguests weren't happy with Cameron's decision to nominate Blue Kim and Jag Bains. Next week, the competition is going to be tough for Cameron and Red, since other Big Brother season 25 houseguests will be targeting them.

While Cameron suggests many ideas to Blue as to how Blue can be safe and that his plan to send Jag home would be successful, at the same time, Jag is already playing his game, persuading others on the show to save him.

Furthermore, Matt got the BB Power of Invincibility on Big Brother season 25, and during his conversation with Cirie, he decided to save Jag.

ABC mentions the following in its description of BB's Power of Invincibility:

“During the Voting Period, viewers of the Big Brother 25 television program will be asked to interact with the show by voting for the eligible Houseguest they’d like to have compete for the Power of Invincibility, which allows a player to save one of the next two evicted Houseguests, during evictions taking place on August 31, 2023, or September 7, 2023.”

Additionally, it stated:

“The four eligible Houseguests with the most votes win the ability to compete for the Power of Invincibility. Viewers will vote via the platform below. There is a maximum of ten (10) votes per email address during the Voting Period.”

Jag received the highest number of votes in the voting for the contestant to be eliminated. The results were 10-0 and Jag got eliminated. Before Jag packed his bags, it was revealed that BB Power of Invincibility saved him from elimination.

Since every cast member, including Cameron, will have a chance to win HOH power, the race for HOH power will be fierce the next week. The next episode of Big Brother season 25 will be released on September 3, 2023, and it will feature the selection of one HOH along with the nomination of two contestants on the show.

CBS airs the latest episodes of Big Brother season 25 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.