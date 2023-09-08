Big Brother season 25 week 6: Who won HoH on September 7?

Big Brother season 25 recently released a brand new episode that featured a houseguest getting eliminated as well as a contestant winning the HOH title. According to the description for episode 16:

"Following a live vote, a houseguest is evicted and interviewed; remaining houseguests compete for power in the next head of household."

For week 6 of the show, Cameron Hardin won Head of Household (HoH) after the Name That Toot challenge. Cameron has made the competition tough, since back in week 4 of the show, he was also the HOH after winning the Pressure Cooker event. The previous episode of the show saw Jared, who won HOH for week 5, nominate Cameron and Red.

It was also during this time that Jared revealed that Cameron was his real target. As a result of Cameron winning the veto power competition, Jared's plan failed. With this power, the winner has two options: to save one contestant from the nominations or none at all.

Cameron saved himself from elimination with this veto power. Therefore, Jag and Red were the two houseguests nominated. According to the description of episode 15:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

Episode 16 started with the following houseguests - America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Cirie Fields.

Who was eliminated from Big Brother season 25 episode 16?

Voting for Big Brother season 25 contestants was conducted during the ceremony. Red and Jag were the two nominees. Jag received two votes and Red received eight votes from the houseguests. As a result, Red was eliminated.

Additionally, after Cameron was crowned HoH for week 6, nominating contestants will not be an easy task for him. Picking just two houseguests is challenging since every houseguest on the show except Bowie has gone against him.

He might not target Bowie, but his real competition is Izzy, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Matt Klotz, and Mecole Hayes. He also has Jared as an option since he nominated Cameron while he was HoH.

Additionally, Big Brother's 25th season has been making headlines with its twists and turns, and each episode brings a new challenge that makes their guests rethink their actions.

It is becoming more and more difficult for Cameron to keep up with his rivals, so he must think about the consequences of his decision before choosing the nominated contestants.

The nominated contestants will be revealed on the next episode of the show, which will air on September 10, 2023. According to its description, it mentions:

"The head of household nominates two fellow houseguests for possible eviction."

Season 25 of the show, Big Brother, which premiered on August 2, 2023, and is executive-produced by Rich Meehan, has released a total of 16 episodes. In accordance with the description of season 25, the following is mentioned:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, CBS broadcasts an episode of Big Brother season 25.