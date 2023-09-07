Big Brother 25: Why Jared is the most disliked contestant so far

Big Brother has always served up scandals galore, and in the last week, another contestant found himself amid controversy. Season 25's Jared Fields used the R-word while referring to fellow houseguest America Lopez, which earned him a spot in the book of Big Brother's most disliked participants. Shockingly, however, he was not evicted immediately, which led furious fans to take to the internet to slam his behavior.

The season has already seen Luke Valentine be eliminated instantly following his use of the N-word, and he too has opinions on Big Brother's handling of Jared Fields' situation.

Jared admits he "slipped up", but the internet won't stop till they watch him walk out the gates of the house, and justifiably so.

@melbrown00, a witty user of X (formerly known as Twitter), wrote:

"Jared isn't a red flag. He's a red field. #BB25"

Expand Tweet

Big Brother 25: Fans think Jared needs to go

Jared, the son of Survivor legend Cirie Fields, will most likely be the next Big Brother contestant to be sent packing.

During his time, Jared, like most other personalities that appear on the show, was heavily involved in building formidable alliances, strategizing, and paving his path to winning the title. His equation with the people in the house was stronger than most, but it all came crumbling down after a recent incident involving the use of insensitive language toward America. This infuriated fans and houseguests alike, making him one of the most disliked contestants so far.

Last week, Jared was named HoH and had the power to nominate two people to go up on the eviction block. America Lopez was one of his options. Contestants had noticed her throwing competitions during the weeks, but the HoH wondered if this would be the time she would come out triumphant, winning the Power of Veto and saving herself from elimination. He discussed this with his group and, in doing so, referred to America as the R-word.

This caused a massive uproar in the Big Brother house, with guests and viewers demanding his immediate eviction. However, it's been a few days since the incident, and Jared is still very much an active participant in the competition. Luke Valentine, who was removed earlier in the season because of his use of a racial slur, was visibly angered that the HoH's speech was not met with a disqualification.

"Enforcement of the code of conduct rather seems to be selective, doesn't it?" Luke said in a reply to a fan's question on Instagram.

Tonight's eviction will confirm if the CBS franchise will stand by its "zero tolerance for hate speech" policy and eliminate Jared. He does have immunity as HoH, but viewers strongly believe that it is not an excuse to keep him around.

The audience took to the internet to react to the poor handling of this situation, rallying to get Big Brother to hold Jared accountable for his actions, to no avail yet. The Special Olympics, the largest sports organization in the world for people with intellectual disabilities, also commented on the issue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What can be expected from Thursday's eviction?

Red is the target of most houseguests in this episode. Jared's R-word incident could likely lead to his eviction as well. Needless to say, the scheming is going to be at its peak, and tensions are going to be high with a bright spotlight on Jared.

Big Brother season 25's newest episode, which will see (at least) one contestant leave, will air on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Viewers will be available to stream the episode on Paramount+.