"He's such a loser": Big Brother 25 contestant Jared admits confident women make him nervous

As Big Brother 25 inches towards week 6, week 5’s head of household, Jared Fields continues to invite the wrath of fans after a few controversial days on the show. Jared was initially caught on the live feed using the R-word for fellow contestant and rival America Lopez. Later, in a conversation with her partner Cory Wurtenberger, he apologized for “slipping up.”

However, the nature of his apology, as well as the fact that he appeared to partly defend his anger, brought forth further criticism. Now, Fields was seen admitting in a conversation with Kim Blue that “confident women made him nervous.” This has led to even further scrutiny on Twitter, with fans claiming that Jared’s actions had already proved the truth of the claim.

Big Brother 25: Jared Fields invites further scrutiny after admitting that “confident women make him nervous”

The controversy initially unfolded when Jared, concerned about fellow contestant America Lopez's chances of winning the Power of Veto competition, went on a heated rant against her in the HOH room. During this outburst, Jared used the R-word in his anger, later claiming that it was merely a slip-up.

However, in his conversation with Cory, Jared also suggested that he had the right to be angry at America. This was because he saw her actions negatively affecting his own game. Jared explained it as the reason behind the rant and appeared to suggest it was partly due to America’s agenda against him.

The controversy came in the wake of a similar incident earlier in the season of Big Brother 25, which resulted in the expulsion of contestant Luke Valentine. Luke had used a racial slur during a casual conversation with other contestants, leading to his removal from the show. Producers emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for such offensive language within the Big Brother house.

However, their reluctance to take any action against Jared initially resulted in anger from fans. Jared’s actions have also led to problems for his own future on the show. Blue Kim recently claimed that he wasn’t her closest ally in the show, despite seemingly being in a relationship with him. Kim gave that title to Jag Bains.

Additionally, Fields has also ensured that he emerges as the prime target for the other houseguests on the show. While his mother Cirie so far has been the mastermind behind many schemes, their relationship remains a secret as far as other houseguests are concerned.

This means that Cirie can only protect her son to a certain limit without revealing that she is related to Jared. Jared had also told Blue Kim that he was related to one of the other houseguests. Any considerable attempt from the Survivor veteran Cirie Fields is bound to result in their secret being revealed.

Regardless, Jared’s latest admission about confident women brought forth a range of expected reactions from viewers. Fans claimed that his actions had already proven that he was wary of a strong, confident woman, which was why he was forced to succumb to shady manipulations in order to sidestep them.

As the controversy surrounding Jared refuses to die down, his future on the show remains highly uncertain. He has so far managed to evade action from the showrunners. However, Jared can be expected to be heavily targeted the following week. HOHs on Big Brother are traditionally eliminated the following week, and the trend can be expected to be followed by Jared Fields.

With fans growing increasingly frustrated and calls for his eviction mounting, it appears likely that Jared's time in the Big Brother house may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Whether CBS and the show's producers will take official action remains to be seen, but the houseguests may ultimately decide his fate.

New episodes of Big Brother 25 continue to air every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS, at 8 PM ET.