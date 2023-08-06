Which The Amazing Race alums are set to compete in The Challenge: USA season 2? Details explored 

Season 2 of The Challenge: USA is scheduled to premiere on August 10, 2023, on CBS. Intrestingly, the eighteen competitors who would be seen on the show are ex-CBS cast members from reality shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother. The winner of the season will reportedly receive a prize money of $500,000.

While the first season had competitors from only CBS reality shows, the upcoming season will also include six members from the shows The Real World and Are You the One?. These additional six contestants even competed on MTV's The Challenge.

Among all the competitors, two of them are The Amazing Race alums - Luis Colon and Dusty Harris. The former appeared in season 34 of the MTV show, while Harris was part of season 33 of the same show.

The Challenge: USA season 2 on CBS: Meet The Amazing Race alums competing for $500,000

1) Luis Colon

Luis Colon and his wife, Michelle Burgos, were a married team on season 34 of The Amazing Race. The couple tied the knot on January 3, 2016.

Even though the couple's start on the reality show was bumpy, they quickly managed to prove that they were one of the most robust teams in the contest. Additionally, they kept giving convincing performances repeatedly, but they used to take way too much time to finish their tasks.

The final task saw the couple coming face to face with fan favorite team - Derek and Claire. The task was a memory puzzle, which Luis and Michelle admitted that they were weak in. In the end, the couple finished third.

The Amazing Race season 34 ran from September 21 to December 7, 2022.

2) Dusty Harris

The team of best friends, Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris were competitors on The Amazing Race season 33, where they finished third.

Ryan and Dusky joined forces with the team Anthony and Spencer and went off to dominate the first half of the contest. Almost everyone was aware that the amazing duo was the biggest threat. However, they began making more errors as the show advanced.

Moreover, the contest had started taking a toll on Dusty, which resulted in the last-place finish in a Non-Elimination Leg. Their "never back down" attitude also resulted in them reaching the final three. Unfortunately, they could not finish the final leg because they took too long to solve a clue and couldn't manage the minutes they had lost.

The Amazing Race season 33 aired from January 5 to March 2, 2022.

More on The Challenge: USA

According to CBS, the official synopsis of The Challenge: USA reads:

"For the first time in “Challenge” history, reality titans from the CBS universe will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives. With an ever-changing game, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves."

It further states:

"The CBS all-stars from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND will compete on THE CHALLENGE: USA this summer on the CBS Television Network for a chance to join the upcoming THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP, streaming on Paramount+."

The Challenge: USA was created by Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray. It is a spinoff of the MTV reality TV show The Challenge. Season 1 ran from July 6 to September 22, 2022.

Season 2 of The Challenge: USA is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, August 10, on CBS