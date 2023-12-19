"Funny, emotional and dramatic": Host Jeff Probst promises epic Survivor 45 finale

Survivor 45 threw a range of stunning surprises and hilarious outbursts throughout its season for fans, but now the ride is coming to an end. Now, Host Jeff Probst and the remaining five Survivors will take on the final challenge in a three-hour episode set to be released on 20 December.

Probst, in particular, appears to be quite happy with the way the season has gone thus far, and used some positive words in order to describe what is set to unfold in the finale:

"The finale for Survivor 45 is funny, emotional, and dramatic. I am confident fans will be glued from the opening moments to the crowning of our winner!"

Jeff Probst promises entertaining finale for Survivor 45

The five remaining contestants will have one finale challenge to win in order to be named the sole Survivor for this season. The likes of Jake O’Kane, Katurah Topps, Dee Valladares, Austin Li Coon, and Julie Alley are set to thrash things out in a three-hour special, with Probst revealing a range of details during the interview.

Probst claimed that there were some major plotlines that are yet to play out. This includes Dee and Austin, who recently had an altercation and might not continue to be friends in the finale episode. While Probst promised a roller-coaster ride, he also claimed that the difficulty of the final set of challenges is set to increase:

"Waiting in the wings are Katurah and Jake, who only need one person from that Reba three to turn the entire game around. It’s so difficult to win Survivor, and that difficulty only increases in the final days. We have two fantastic challenges in the finale, and both of them are dramatic."

The Survivor 45 host also promised that contestants were going to have a range of different reactions to the pressure in the finale:

"That kind of pressure impacts every player differently. Some soar under pressure, others collapse. It’s so difficult to win Survivor, and that difficulty only increases in the final days."

What's more, it seems as if the Tribal Council in itself will be confused with respect to their decisions. Probst claimed that he had never seen the Tribal Council Members as unsure about their votes as they seemed when it was time to cast their votes during the finale.

Hence, while there is still no clarity over who will emerge as the winner, one thing is clear. The finale of the show is set to be a treat for everybody who watches it. It is set to air on 20 December at 8 pm ET, on CBS.