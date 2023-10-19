What does Sean Edwards from Survivor season 45 do? Job details explored

Survivor 45's original castaways in Lulu really had bad juju. With their first member, Hannah Rose, self-eliminating after their defeat in episode 1, their losing streak began, leading to two more eliminations in the next two episodes. They were termed the messiest tribe ever until their first immunity win in episode 4. Unfortunately for Sean, though, he couldn't enjoy Lulu's only victory since he was initiated into Reba after the tribe swap, as they had just lost and were up for elimination.

In the Tribal Council, he swayed the votes of the Reba Tribe, requesting that they let him quit since he was missing his husband. This led to the second self-elimination in just four episodes of this season. Fans have grown curious to know what career Sean Edwards pursues outside of the show. The 35-year-old is a native of New Jersey, works as a school principal in Utah, and travels the world with his husband, Matt.

Survivor 45: Sean Edwards is a highly accomplished educator

Prior to his appearance on Survivor 45, Sean had said in interviews and even expressed on social media how featuring as a castaway on this legendary series was his life-long dream. Sean Edwards was part of the losing Lulu Tribe until he was moved to Reba, and they lost too, ending his journey on the show through a self-elimination.

He quit Survivor, citing wanting to see his husband Matt again as the primary reason. This sparked an interest within his follower base to learn everything about his real life, from his academic qualifications and professional pursuits to his passions and interests.

Sean Edwards is a well-educated 35-year-old hailing from the state of New Jersey, currently residing in Utah. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has a range of degrees and over a decade of professional experience in the education sector. At the moment, he holds the designation of School Principal in the Provo City School District, where he has spent 10 years at a stretch, climbing up the ladder.

Before his decade-long stint, he was a Special Education Teacher at Timpview High School (which falls under the Provo City School District) for close to a year in 2010. Once he returned, he never looked back, starting as a Special Education Teacher, moving up to an Instructional Coach, the Vice Principal, and finally the School Principal.

The Survivor contestant's growth can be traced back to his impressive academic accolades, which include Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Special Education from Bringham Young University. He completed his undergraduate program in 2010 with a GPA of 3.6, followed by his graduate program in 2015 with a GPA of 3.9.

However, Survivor's Sean didn't stop there and continued his academic pursuit, earning an Administrative/Supervisory Certificate from Utah State University in 2017 and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Utah in 2022. He was a straight-A student in both programs, scoring a GPA of 4.

Apart from his passion for imparting knowledge, Sean also finds joy in learning about different cultures by globe-trotting with his husband, whom he married in 2018. His Instagram handle @seanvocado showcases his travel memories from Paris, Italy, London, Vegas, Los Angeles, Disneyland, and more.

Could the continuation of Survivor 45 spell doom for the last two OG Lulu members? As the competition progresses, only the fittest will survive. Episode 5 will be available to stream on CBS at 8 PM ET on October 25.