Who is Sabiyah Broderick? The Georgia native who got voted out on Survivor season 45 episode 3

Survivor 45 has been atrociously unlucky for the Yellow tribe, aka the Lulu tribe, who got cut down to half in the first three episodes with consecutive losses. One member, Kaleb, described the team's composition accurately, calling them "the island of misfit toys."

While they emerged triumphant in the initial challenge, the immunity challenge had them hanging on to threads, trying to survive, and they ended at the bottom. The latest castaway to get the chop was Sabiyah Broderick. She had incorrectly told Emily that she had cast a vote in the last Tribal Council when she had received the immunity idol and couldn't vote, instantly painting herself as a target.

She kept the idol a secret until she left and took it with her. Fans took notice of her smart gameplay and strategy, even though she only lasted for three episodes. They grew curious to learn more about her life outside the Survivor series.

Survivor 45: Sabiyah Broderick, Marine Corps officer, played a short but strong game

28-year-old Sabiyah Broderick is a native of Locust Grove, Georgia, who hails from the Marine Corps. She took a hiatus to work as a trucker before returning to the force as an Aviation logistics specialist. She is currently living in Jacksonville.

She was the third castaway to be eliminated from season 45 of Survivor and the third for the Lulu Tribe, which has gone from six members to three in the blink of an eye.

Sabiyah had formed an alliance and proven her strength and grit. However, since the tribe was defeated in several immunity challenges, it all came down to group politics in the third Tribal Council, where Emily played strategically. Sabiyah received two out of three votes. Although Sabiyah's time on Survivor was brief, she played with passion and was a strong contender for the ultimate win.

Her drive and determination came from her four years in the Marine Corps as an "Aviation Logistics Specialist MOS 6672." She briefly took time off from there and was a professional trucker until she announced her return to the forces in a July 2023 post on her Instagram account @_thesoularpapi.

"In layman terms we're 'the plug' for Aeronautical (aircraft parts) and Non-aeronautical (gear/support equipment) material dealing with all kinds of aircraft (Fixed wing and Rotary) depending on the unit," Sabiyah wrote.

Sabiyah is one of Survivor season 45's three openly queer women. She frequently posts photos with her girlfriend, Jordan, who graduated and joined the US Marine Corps in June 2023. Sabiyah remains her biggest cheerleader and even wrote about Jordan's impact on her. She had almost "given up" on finding real love until "a DM on Tiktok" catapulted them into their whirlwind romance.

They went on "trips, events" and even moved to the same city. The Survivor 45 contestant describes her partner as "kind" and "humble." According to her social media profile, Sabiyah prioritizes staying fit and frequents the gym regularly.

In conversation with Parade, Sabiyah told them about her long-standing admiration for the Survivor series, which she'd been following religiously since she was approximately five or six years old. It was almost a full-circle moment for her to go from being a viewer to a castaway, and she made the most of her time on the show.

She was eliminated in episode three, and it turned out she didn't have the strongest bonds. She left with her immunity idol and her head held high, knowing she had proven herself to be a threat and tried her level best to help her team remain in the competition.

Survivor 45 has the Reba and Belo tribes still intact, with six members each, and the survival of the Lulu tribe gets bleaker with every passing episode. The next one will be ready to watch on CBS on October 18 at 8 PM ET.