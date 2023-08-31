What does Alex from The Ultimatum do? Job details explored

The Ultimatum season 2's Alex Chapman, got engaged to his original partner Kat on the final day, and they appeared on the reunion with save-the-dates.

During the show, Alex was the only man "challenging enough" for his trial marriage partner, Roxanne, because of his entrepreneurial skills. Through their three weeks together, they spent most of their time working on their businesses, instead of their new connections.

With the amount of attention given to Alex's hustler attitude on the show, viewers were curious to know, "What does Alex from The Ultimatum do?"

A deep dive into his LinkedIn profile states that he currently works in software sales as a Principal Account Executive for NAM Partner Sales at HubSpot. HubSpot develops and markets software products.

Alex has been working in this position since June, 2022. He was also the Founder and Growth manager at Sparkinator, a marketing agency, from July 2017 to June 2022.

Alex from The Ultimatum: Exploring the hustler's professional prowess

The Ultimatum's Alex Champman was termed the villain of season 2, after he meddled in Roxanne and Antonio's relationship. But this did not take away from the image he had built as a driven, career-focused, entrepreneur.

Fans grew more inquisitive, wanting to know the details of the professional life of this 32-year-old.

As established in The Ultimatum, Alex is an entrepreneur. He often posts growth and marketing tips via blogs to help businesses. On Sparkinator's website, his bio discusses his inclination towards marketing and sales from early on.

He states his drive and hunger as the reasons behind his also becoming a HubSpot expert. - Alex's bio reads:

"For as long as I can remember I have had a passion for sales, growing small businesses, helping others succeed. I am as hungry as ever..."

Funnily enough, he ends his bio by saying something that he probably didn't know at the time would turn out to be a manifestation of sorts.

"You can catch me running or binge watching Netflix (there is no in between)"

Things certainly came full circle when, he went from being a viewer, to a cast member of Netflix show, with people now tuning in to watch his antics.

Alex's Instagram account is regularly updated for fans to stay in the know-how, by following @ajchapman20.

Prior to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Alex worked as an Asset Manager for almost four years, at Bayview Asset Management, LLC. He was also an intern at Edward Jones, a financial services company, from May 2010 to December 2012.

32-year-old Alex recently made his debut in The Ultimatum with his partner Kat, where he frequently discussed being a proud business owner, albeit with Roxanne's poking.

His work ethic came shining through during his trial marriage with fellow entrepreneur Roxanne, where he was seen dedicating a significant amount of time to maintaining his company's health.

Alex's hunger for constant improvement and desire to keep growing his agency with his family, shows great promise for the future of Sparkinator.

All episodes of season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are now available to stream on Netflix.