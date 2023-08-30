Where was The Ultimatum season 2 filmed? Location details explored

Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 recently premiered on the streaming platform on August 23. The first eight episodes of the exciting series dropped on August 23, with the next two scheduled to come out on August 30. With a total of five couples stuck in a marriage impasse, season 2 is already proving to be just as dramatic as the first season of The Ultimatum.

While season 1 of the show was filmed in Austin, Texas, season 2 sees the Netflix series travel to Charlotte, North Carolina. The first iteration of the series was filmed in multiple locations around Austin, although most of the shooting took place at the Austin Marriot Downtown, a four-star hotel. Following suit, The Ultimatum season 2 has also been shot in multiple locations around the city of Charlotte.

The Ultimatum season 2 was filmed in Hot Taco, The Oak Room, and several other locations

The Ultimatum season 2 is focused on the vibrant city of Charlotte, North Carolina. The city’s range of locations spread across upscale restaurants, bars, pubs, and luxurious apartments will be in the backdrop as the five couples attempt to chart their futures. Charlotte’s trendy locations mean that the couples have a plethora of locations that they can go to in a bid to save their relationships and rekindle love.

The fact that most of the couples in question were already living in Charlotte makes the city the obvious choice for filming. The following locations have been used for shooting of The Ultimatum season 2. They have all been featured multiple times in the first eight episodes of this season. The same can be expected for the final two episodes of the season.

The Vue Charlotte

Luxury apartments at The Vue Charlotte play a prominent role in the show. The apartments boasts of modern, upscale interiors and a range of amenities that make for a fine location for the couples to relax, unwind, and spend time with each other.

Hot Taco

This colorful restaurant in Charlotte, known for its Mexican cuisine and vibrant margaritas, has also been heavily used as a filming location. Hot Taco is one of the multiple outdoor locations that will provide a unique edge to season 2 of the show.

Workman's Friend

This season will see the Workman’s Friend bar being used as a date location for couples. The cozy and laid-back atmosphere of the establishment can be expected to form an ironic backdrop to the drama of the show.

The Oak Room

Just like season 1, couples will also go on late-night drinking and dancing dates. The Oak Room is a popular club in Charlotte that can also be expected to host a lot of drama.

Figo 36

Unlike the two locations above, Figo 36 is an elegant cocktail bar and restaurant that is part of Charlotte's sophisticated urban scene. It has also been used as a key filming location.

The above locations are all said to have been majorly used as filming spots for The Ultimatum season 2. Apart from the above, a range of popular locations across Charlotte have also been used for the filming of the show. The Charlotte-based couples were not uprooted from their home cities in order to appear on the second season.

Episodes 9 and 10 The Ultimatum season 2 will drop on Netflix on August 30, 2023.