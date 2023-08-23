The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on season 2: When will the finale air?

On August 30, 2023, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will broadcast its season 2 finale at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. This show follows a few couples as they explore their love lives with their partners; by the season's end, they either marry their partner or leave them forever. The show's second season was released in two parts on Netflix.

During the first part of the show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, episodes 1-8 are scheduled to air on August 23, while episodes 9 and 10 are set to air on August 30. In the show's beginning, the couple explored their relationship as well as other people, but in the finale episode, there will be many twists and turns, as well as couples switching places.

There are five couples in season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, where one of the partners gives the other an ultimatum to either marry them or move on. Among the five couples are:

Riah and Trey Ryann and James Roxanne and Antonio Lisa and Bryan Kat and Alex

Season 2 finale of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will premiere on August 30, 2023

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey serve as mentors and hosts this season. During the eight-week experiment, one partner can be seen ready to get married while the other faces commitment issues. According to Netflix's description, the show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On includes the following:

"Ten men and women in loving relationships yet rife with hesitation are risking it all to determine whether to break up or get engaged. One person issues an ultimatum, and from there, each couple embarks on a transformative journey that could change the course of their lives forever."

In Antonio and Roxanne's relationship, Antonio has given Roxanne an ultimatum, whereas in James and Ryann's relationship, Grad Student and Research Assistant James has doubts about marriage.

As for another couple, Lisa and Brian, Vice President of Clinical Services Lisa is the one who has given the ultimatum to Financial Analyst Brian, while with Trey and Riah, Managing Server Riah does not want to commit.

Last but not least, in Kat and Alex's relationship, Travel Nurse Kat gives an ultimatum to Alex, who works in Software Sales. Additionally, a trailer has already been released. On one side, a few connections can be seen getting made, while on the other end, some couples face challenges in their relationship.

According to Netflix, the experiment on the show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 includes the following process:

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows couples who aren’t aligned about their future: One partner wants to get married while the other isn’t ready quite yet. The marriage-minded of the pair issues an ultimatum to the other, and then the experiment begins. Each of the couples agree to split up and enter into a “trial marriage” with one person from a different pairing.”

Additionally, it stated:

“For three weeks, they’ll date and live together as a newly formed married couple before reuniting with their original partners. In the end, the cast will then have to decide whether to pop the question, end the relationship, or leave the experiment with their trial partners.”

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 finale will premiere on Netflix on August 30, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.