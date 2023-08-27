The Ultimatum season 2: Are Roxanne and Antonio still together?

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On fans were elated when season 2 of the show aired on August 23, 2023. In this uniquely crafted dating experiment by Netflix, couples break up and enter trial marriages with new connections before returning to their original partners. They must all make one of three decisions before the show's end: leave engaged to the partners they came in with, date their trial marriage companions, or be single.

The show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey started with an explosive episode, including a heated argument between one couple, who withdrew themselves from the experience. The others went through emotional awakenings of their own through the process. Roxanne and Antonio came in as a couple and had a rather turbulent arc, leaving viewers questioning whether they were still together.

The answer is, we'll only know when we watch the finale! Their social media posts give out some clues, but there has been no official statement yet.

The Ultimatum: Exploring Roxanne and Anotonio's relationship

Of The Ultimatum's five remaining couples, Roxanne Kaiser and Antonio Mattei's partnership made fans the most curious. Owing to its stormy nature, differing opinions on marriage, and polar opposite personalities, the internet wants to know if they made it together.

Once the couples split up, they must choose new people on their frequencies to spend three weeks within a "trial marriage." Unpredictable news broke during the recoupling dinner when Nick Lachey announced that another couple, Lisa and Brian, were pregnant and had chosen to leave the show. The remaining contestants chose their new partners, where Roxanne picked Alex and Antonio picked Kat.

Roxanne chose Kat's ex, Alex, because she believed he possessed the hunger for success and was a go-getter, qualities her partner Antonio lacked. Conversely, Antonio chose Kat, Alex's ex, resulting in a full-circle swap. His reasons for picking Kat were her ability to express affection, recognize his efforts, and prioritize him—things Roxanne wasn't offering him. Later in the season, he discussed Roxanne's inability to say "I love you" with her in a heart-to-heart.

Roxanne and Alex, Antonio and Kat: The Ultimatum's swapped-around new couples. (Images via Instagram/ @rickyrocks, @ajchapman20, @amattei2, and @kathrynshelton)

Antonio was the issuer of The Ultimatum, as Roxanne viewed marriage as something that would make her lose her independence and strength.

The Ultimatum's new couple, Roxanne and Alex, hit it off like a house on fire during the initial stages of their trial marriage. In reality, Kat and Antonio's relationship was just a friendship since Antonio did not entirely give himself to the experience, with his mind stuck on Roxanne. This also took away Kat's chance to explore a real trial marriage with the person she picked.

Alex pulled Antonio aside on a night out with The Ultimatum boys to tell him that Roxanne did not respect him and called him her "whipping boy." Displeased by this, Antonio questioned Roxanne, who denied having said anything. This led to a confrontation between Roxanne and Alex. Alex stood by his words, stating that Antonio deserved to know that Alex believed Roxanne didn't respect him.

The marriages of both of The Ultimatum couples ended awkwardly. Roxanne apologized to Alex for her harsh delivery during the showdown, but Alex had nothing to say in return for meddling in her relationship with Antonio. He acknowledged her apology and packed his bags. Kat woke up to find Antonio had already left with all his belongings. He returned to admit to her that he would try to mend things with Roxanne.

In the last episode, The Ultimatum returned to their original partners to start their three-week marriages with them. Roxanne and Antonio had already met up before this after Alex's statements and made their feelings for each other clear. While Roxanne had found the hustler she always wanted in Alex, his lousy attitude put her off. Antonio had also realized early that he wished to nobody other than Roxanne.

The Ultimatum couple was ecstatic about reuniting and rekindled their flame by getting intimate. They talked maturely about what they lacked and how to work through it. With the final two episodes not released yet, the audience is eager to know whether they made it out engaged and their current relationship status.

While no official statements have been made by either contestant Roxanne or Antonio, digging into their social media accounts does leave some hints for the audience. The Ultimatum couple still follow each other on Instagram, with Antonio also following her business account, insinuating that the couple are in touch. However, fans believe this could be not to reveal anything before the finale airs.

They both recently posted stills from the show on Instagram to keep viewers guessing, but neither has interacted with the other's post. Roxanne also last tagged Antonio in a post in September 2023, which may indicate separation. Although their relationship's developments are still speculation, their social media suggests the couple may not have made it through after their rocky journey on The Ultimatum.

Fans will only get their questions answered when the final episodes air on Netflix on August 30, 2023.