When did Vanessa and Nick Lachey tie the knot? The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 host tears up in episode 6 

Vanessa and Nick Lachey, who got married on July 15, 2011, are hosting The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2. Besides their duties of being a host, Vanessa and Nick Lachey are mentors on the show, helping couples develop greater clarity with each other.

While discussing her marriage to Nick Lachey on episode 6 of the show, Vanessa Lachey became a bit emotional. While talking to the five couples on the show, Vanessa shared:

"Nick and I have been together for 16 years and we know each other. Married for 11. But it’s so funny that for some reason we don’t learn more about each other until we're in, like, a therapy session. We do not need to get into this, but it messes with your relationship.

“And the reason why I’m choking up is because I’ve had to get through so much s**t to be the best woman for [Nick]. To find that person, that I can trust and that can carry me through, is what made us unstoppable. It's so freeing to tell everything to them and them still be there to pick you up. It’s really beautiful," she added.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2, episodes 1-8, have already been released. Episodes 9 and 10 will be released on Netflix on August 30, 2023, at 3 am ET.

Timeline of Vanessa and Nick Lachey's relationship

Vanessa and Nick Lachey's romance started when they appeared on MTV's TRL between 2003 and 2006. In an interview with Billboard, Nick shared the following about his meeting with Vanessa:

"I wouldn't necessarily say TRL brought us together, but that was definitely part of our time together — me being a musician and her being on-air talent. I saw her multiple times throughout the years when she was on TRL."

After a couple of months, Vanessa and Nick Lachey started hanging out together. As a result, Vanessa appeared in Nick's music video titled What's Left of Me. From New Year's Eve to walking the red carpet together, this couple made headlines. As Vanessa revealed in August 2008, Nick was the one who said "I love you" first.

“The L-word is not thrown around by men as easily as it is by women — but I didn't say it first! He's very loving. We're very open and vocal,” she said in an interview with People magazine.

Although Vanessa and Nick Lachey faced some issues in their relationship in June 2009, they got back together in October 2009. In November 2010, the couple got engaged, and in July 2011, they got married.

As far as the show's season 2 is concerned, only a few days remain to see which couple will stick with their partners. Among the five couples are:

Riah and Trey Ryann and James Roxanne and Antonio Lisa and Bryan Kat and Alex

Netflix's description of the show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 mentions the following:

"Ten men and women in loving relationships yet rife with hesitation are risking it all to determine whether to break up or get engaged. One person issues an ultimatum, and from there, each couple embarks on a transformative journey that could change the course of their lives forever."

Watch The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2's finale on Netflix on August 30, 2023, at 3 am ET.