Which Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 Couples are still together? Full list explored

Only a few days are left before The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 finale airs. For this season, five couples participating so far, and by the end of the show, each contestant has to decide whether to stay with their current partner or move on without them. The episodes of the second season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move are scheduled to be released in two parts.

The first eight episodes were released on August 23, while the ninth and tenth episodes will be released on Netflix on August 30 at 3 am ET. Describing the theme of the show's season 2, Netflix writes:

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows couples who aren’t aligned about their future: One partner wants to get married while the other isn’t ready quite yet. The marriage-minded of the pair issues an ultimatum to the other, and then the experiment begins. Each of the couples agree to split up and enter into a “trial marriage” with one person from a different pairing.”

It further states:

“For three weeks, they’ll date and live together as a newly formed married couple before reuniting with their original partners. In the end, the cast will then have to decide whether to pop the question, end the relationship, or leave the experiment with their trial partners.”

Riah and Trey and 4 other couples who are still together from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2

1) Lisa and Bryan

During season 2 of Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Lisa gave Bryan an ultimatum since hewas unsure about committing. Later in episode 3 of the show, Lisa revealed that she was pregnant, after which they left the show together.

2) Kat and Alex

In Kat and Alex's relationship, the former gave the latter an ultimatum. While working on their relationship issues, the couple appeared strong together until Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 episode 8. By the end of episode 8, it even looked like Alex will be proposing to Kat within the next two episodes.

3) Roxanne and Antonio

Roxanne is the one who is facing issues in her relationship with Antonio and is not ready to make a commitment. At the end of episode 8 of Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2, Roxanne was seen being unsure if she wants to marry Antonio. Thus it remains to be seen if the two will take the next big step in their relationship in the upcoming episodes of the show.

4) Ryann and James

This time, it is James who has received the ultimatum after five years of being together with Ryann. The latter made a connection with Trey Brunson on the show, while James was sure of Ryann but has expressed skepticism about marital commitment. As of Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 episode 8, the couple is still together, but the upcoming two episodes may decide if they will choose to stay together.

5) Riah and Trey

Season 2 of Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has shown Trey being certain about marriage, but Riah still entertains her doubts. The couple is in a long-distance relationship and are trying to figure out if this is something they want to pursue. As of episode 8, the couple was shown to be skeptic about their current status in their relationship.

So far, all episodes released of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 have been well received by fans. The first eight episodes of this season can be viewed on Netflix, while episodes 9 and 10 will be released on August 30, 2023, at 3 am ET.