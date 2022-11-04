If you have ever been in a long distance relationship, you are aware of how difficult it can be. Sometimes you simply want to be in-person instead of texting, calling, FaceTiming, or writing handwritten letters. However, long distance relationships don't always have to be miserable.

According to a study, the good news is that, depending on the circumstances, long distance relationships don't necessarily have to be awful. Healthy long distance relationships were found in couples that looked after their own mental health, scheduled visits, had a distinct idea of the future, and had a positive outlook. A long-distance relationship can last if there is love, effort, and emotional honesty.

Taking Care of Mental Health in Long Distance Relationships

Maintaining long-distance relationships can be challenging. Both partners may experience distress in long-distance relationships, which may have an adverse effect on their mental health or disrupt harmony. Taking care of both your and your partner's mental health is one of the most crucial factors for the success and stability of a long-distance relationship. Here is a list of tips for maintaining mental health in a long distance relationship:

1) Develop Hobbies & Interests

Being in a long-distance relationship can provide you with more alone time to pursue your interests and hobbies without having to make accommodations for your partner. A fantastic method to help you develop confidence, feel successful, and feel valued is to feel passionate about something other than the things you enjoy doing with your partner. You can try to resume engaging in activities you used to enjoy when you were single or start a new pastime that you have always been curious to learn more about.

2) Communication is the key

If you and your partner are in a long-distance relationship, dedicating a lot of spare time to catching up might be a wonderful present. Some couples seek constant emotional closeness. While for some people, speaking every day is boring. Talk about what works for the average frequency and duration of texting, talking, or video chat you will engage in each day or each week. Be willing to adjust your communication styles with each other.

3) Being Honest & Transparent

Maintaining honesty and transparency can be a challenge. Being open and honest about your emotions rather than holding them in helps everyone. Alternatively, express your disappointment if you have scheduled a FaceTime date with them but they don't show up.

It's crucial to handle these times of emotional vulnerabilty with respect and compassion for one another as well as for oneself. Particularly with writing, things might be misconstrued. For instance, saying "Hey." rather than "Hey!" can instantly make you feel anxious. Are they unhappy, or did they simply press the period for the exclamation point? Ask them if they can call you or FaceTime you so that you may talk openly. While it might be difficult for you right now, you'll both emerge out of it feeling closer to one another and having a greater grasp of each other's emotions.

4) Trust Is The Key

Any relationship requires trust, but when partners are geographically separated, trust becomes even more important. Long distance relationships are prone to envy because of the absence of regular connections and worries that your partner is living a life that is very different from yours. As a result, it's essential to uphold trust, which involves believing in your partner and opening up to them about your own fears.

Building mutual trust is worthwhile and is probably much better for your mental health than having blind faith in a long-distance relationship; doubts can easily make conditions like anxiety and depression worse. However, this is not to say that you should have blind faith in a long-distance relationship.

5) Seek Professional Help

It is highly advised to seek professional assistance if you discover that your relationship is negatively affecting your mental health. You can choose to see someone with a lot of expertise handling situations similar to yours. This can help bring your relationship and mental health back on track.

Additionally, there are numerous internet resources for psychotherapy and counseling that can direct you towards therapists who can provide you with the resources and support necessary to feel better over the long term.

Takeaway

The likelihood of both success and failure in a long distance relationship is fairly equal. Depending on a number of factors, these partnerships may operate similarly to ones in which partners live close to one another. However, it does have an impact on both intelligence and the success of relationships.

Long-distance relationships demand much higher levels of patience, effective communication, understanding, commitment, and persistence than other types of relationships. Your ability to feel and be the best for your partner, and subsequently for your relationship, depends on maintaining your general wellbeing and being in a positive frame of mind.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

