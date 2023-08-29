When does The Ultimatum season 2 finale air? Exact release time for all regions

Scheduled to air on August 30, 2023, at 3 am EST, the final episode of The Ultimatum season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. Along with the final episode of the show, viewers will also be able to watch the reunion, which is set to air on the same day.

The synopsis of the hit reality TV show reads:

"One of the partners from each couple will issue an ultimatum, and they have just over eight weeks to decide whether to marry or move on. In the experiment, each participant will select a new potential partner to experience a trial marriage, before making their final life-changing decision."

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series has captivated audiences by offering a raw look into the complexities of modern relationships. The show's unique approach to exploring relationships has struck a chord with viewers, who are excited to see what fate has in store for the contestants of the show.

The Ultimatum season 2 finale release date, cast, and more

The Ultimatum season 2 cast members (Image via Netflix)

The Ultimatum season 2's finale and reunion episodes will be available to stream on Netflix. Here's a list of the release information based on different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3:00 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 8:00 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Central European Time: 9:00 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The hosts of the reality TV show, Nick and Vanessa Lachey (Image via Netflix)

The cast list for The Ultimatum season 2 includes:

Lisa and Brian

James and Ryann

Trey and Riah

Kat and Alex

Antonio and Roxanne

Each couple was seen facing their own set of challenges and dilemmas throughout the course of the show. As The Ultimatum season 2 comes to a close, viewers are bracing themselves for what the emotional finale will bring to the table. Fans are excited to see if Roxanne and Antonio will be able to put their differences behind them and if James and Ryann will connect on a deeper level and take the next step in their relationship.

Viewers are also eager to know if Riah was able to accept Trey's feelings for Ryann and move on from it and if Kat and Alex have progressed in their relationship.

Moreover, the reunion episode will feature the show's hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, probing the couples with hard-hitting questions. Viewers are excited about the reunion and they will finally learn which couples tied the knot and which ones decided to part ways.

The show's finale will air on Netflix on August 30 (Image via Netflix)

The finale of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is the culmination of a journey for both the couples involved and the viewers who have followed them.

Tune in to Netflix on August 30, 2023, at 3 am EST or 12 pm PST, to watch the finale and the reunion episode of The Ultimatum season 2.