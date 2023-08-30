The Ultimatum season 2 finale: What did the couples decide?

Four couples made life-changing decisions in The Ultimatum's season finale, released on August 30, 2023. Episode 8 left fans with a cliffhanger as turbulent couple Trey and Riah reunited to answer if they would leave the show engaged to each other, with somebody else, or single. The week-long wait has finally come to an end, giving closure to all viewers. Cue the wedding bells because we've got four newly engaged couples!

For the first time in the history of the show, all contestants recognized that their love for each other was stronger than any test they'd faced in their relationships and made life-long commitments.

The Ultimatum season 2: All four couples say "Yes!"

It's a success across the table! (Image via Instagram/@rickyrox_)

The Ultimatum day started off with nervous jitters, cold feet, and indecision. Episode 9 had moments that kept viewers on the edge of their seats, with cryptic speeches and long pauses. But the couples powered through, and all said yes.

Trey and Riah

On their final day, Riah was skeptical about what the outcome of her conversation with Trey was going to be. He had confessed to having feelings for Ryan, making Riah understandably uncomfortable. The issuer of The Ultimatum, Trey himself, was unsure whether he was ready to marry Riah because of his new emotions.

When the couple saw each other, Trey apologized to Riah for hurting her and wanted to get past their disagreements because he believed she was the one.

"I want to spend the rest of my life with you," Trey confessed.

He then went down on one knee, confident about his choice, and asked Riah to marry him. Riah, through her nervous shivering, accepted his proposal.

"I don't wanna go through any ups or any downs with anybody else," Riah responded.

In their confessional, the happily engaged couple expresses that their wedding will take place after their time apart. Rest assured, if Riah has a say in it, it will be grand!

"A big wedding. All gold," Riah said.

While The Ultimatum couple still have issues to work through, they will now do it as a "we."

Ryan and James

Ryan issued James The Ultimatum since she didn't feel like his priority. Ryan's journey was one of self-discovery and empowerment, and James showed vulnerability and dedication. On their way to make the final decision, James was 100% ready to commit but was unsure what Ryan would say. Ryan had said no answer could break her, and she was prepared for anything.

"I do feel like I've come to a point where I know that I can be happy, with or without James," Ryan said.

Their relationship had been rocky, presenting them with many challenges, including Trey's confession of his feelings for Ryan. They finally made it to "the moment," where they discussed their growth, their needs out of a marriage, and emotionally heavy topics. They both declared their love for each other, after which James hit her with a curveball.

"...but I can't say that I am... I'm in a perfect place to start a life with you," James said.

James then continued to tell her that he saw himself tackling life with her and nobody else and proposed.

"Ryan, will you take this ring as a symbol of my new commitment to you and the rest of our lives? Will you marry me?" James asked.

Ryan said yes! The Ultimatum couple then joked around about the duration of their relationship in the confessional, with James promising to prioritize her.

"Who's counting? Now it restarts. Now it's actually day one," he said.

Kat and Alex

Perhaps the couple with one of the most dramatic arcs of The Ultimatum, Kat, the issuer, and Alex, the receiver, started their days questioning everything. Kat wanted Alex to be more expressive going forward, and he mentioned needing somebody who would challenge him, aka Roxanne.

"I've put my heart on the line. Is Alex ready to get engaged?" Kat said.

Yes, he was! When the two finally met, they reminisced about their relationship, and Alex acknowledged that nothing tore them apart through all the hardships they faced. He then made an emotional speech, bringing Kat to tears.

"Today, I want to give you my love, my heart, my respect, everything forever... Will you marry me?" Alex proposed.

Kat accepted his proposal. The Ultimatum duo couldn't contain their excitement in the interview. They both felt like the other person helped them grow into a better version of themselves.

"It fills my heart to be with her," Alex said.

Antonio and Roxanne

No couple faced as many problems as Roxanne and Antonio. They went through a turbulent journey, with trust issues, Alex's inappropriate comments, Roxanne's inability to be vulnerable, and Antonio's lack of go-getter attitude. Antonio had issued Roxanne the ultimatum and stood by her strong views against marriage throughout the season.

Antonio confessed on the final day that he never thought of marriage until he found Roxanne and was concerned she would say no. Roxanne also made it clear that she would go with her gut in the moment.

When they met, they each pulled out notes they had written for each other. Antonio professed his love for her and thanked Roxanne for her continued support. He also confessed to falling in love with her on their first date. He then asked her to stick by his side.

"You didn't give up on me then, don't give up on me now," he said.

The Ultimatum's Roxanne read her letter, which she had turned into an origami flower out of nervousness. She was grateful to him for showing her what it was like to be loved and never giving up on their relationship. She ended by telling him any decision he makes will make her happy. Antonio got down on one knee and popped the question. Overwhelmed, Roxanne hesitated but then accepted it!

"You know I'm f**king terrified," Roxanne said.

In their interview, Roxanne was giddy, almost like this is what she'd always wanted. Antonio, of course, was over the moon. To sign off, Roxanne said:

"Love is compromise and sometimes you make big compromises for big love. And you're a big love, so..."

Whether the couples stayed together through the next year was revealed in The Ultimatum Reunion, also featuring Lisa and Brian.