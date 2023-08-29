The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 Cast Zodiac signs: Full list explored

There are only a few hours left before the finale of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 releases, which will reveal whether the five couples who entered the show will stay together or not. Episodes 1 to 8 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 were released on August 23.

In addition to this, Netflix defines the experiment as follows:

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows couples who aren’t aligned about their future: One partner wants to get married while the other isn’t ready quite yet. The marriage-minded of the pair issues an ultimatum to the other, and then the experiment begins. Each of the couples agree to split up and enter into a “trial marriage” with one person from a different pairing.”

Additionally, it states:

“For three weeks, they’ll date and live together as a newly formed married couple before reuniting with their original partners. In the end, the cast will then have to decide whether to pop the question, end the relationship, or leave the experiment with their trial partners.”

Furthermore, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2's final episodes are scheduled to be released on Netflix on August 30 at 3 a.m. ET.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 cast zodiac signs

1) Lisa and Brian

Lisa, who appeared on the show and gave Brian an ultimatum, is a Gemini, while Bryann is a Sagittarius. As a result of Lisa's pregnancy being revealed in episode 3, the couple left the show.

2) Kat and Alex

As of episode 8 of Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, the couple is going strong, and it appears that Alex will propose to Kat in the next episode. The zodiac sign of Kat is Scorpio, whereas that of Alex is Pisces.

3) Roxanne and Antonio

In Roxanne and Antonio's relationship, Roxanne is facing commitment issues, while Antonio is ready to marry. Antonio is a Leo whereas Roxanne is a Sagittarius.

4) Ryann and James

Ryann and James have been together for five years and are still figuring out their connection. Whether they will stay together or not will be revealed in the upcoming episode. James is a Sagittarius, while Ryann is a Virgo.

5) Riah and Trey

Riah and Trey's relationship is progressing well, but Trey is ready for marriage while Riah is still unsure. During episode 8, the couple was still trying to decide whether they should stay together or not. Trey is an Aries, while Riah is a Cancer.

Additionally, all eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 have been well received by the fans. The five couples have to decide whether to get married or move on individually in the next two upcoming episodes of the show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2.

In addition to this, the Netflix show description mentions the following:

"Ten men and women in loving relationships yet rife with hesitation are risking it all to determine whether to break up or get engaged. One person issues an ultimatum, and from there, each couple embarks on a transformative journey that could change the course of their lives forever."

On August 30, 2023, Netflix will broadcast the season 2 finale of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On at 3 a.m. ET.