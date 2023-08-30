The Ultimatum Season 2: Instagram IDs of every contestant in the show

The Ultimatum season 2 which brought a fresh batch of love-struck couples to your screens is about to end. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, The Ultimatum season 2 is set to premiere its finale on August 30. The first eight episodes of the season were released on August 23. The final and reunion episodes are scheduled for August 30.

The Ultimatum Season 2 was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, decisions, and, of course, ultimatums. This season featured a mix of new faces and familiar ones, all grappling with the big question. To marry or to move on? And what's a better way to keep up with the contestants than through their Instagram accounts?

Get to know The Ultimatum season 2 cast through their Instagram accounts

It's the moment of reckoning for couples teetering on the edge of commitment. The Ultimatum season 2 brings together a compelling mix of couples.

1) Kat Shelton: @kathrynshelton

Kat, 28, is a travel nurse who loves adventure. She met Alex on a dating app, and they both have been together for two years. While she's great at handling medical emergencies, personal conflicts are a different story. Kat has recently issued an ultimatum to Alex, focusing on their future and the concept of marriage.

2) Alex Chapman: @ajchapman20

Alex is 32 and sells software. He's been with Kat for two years. He likes a good debate and isn't quick to make big life decisions. Kat's recent push for marriage has him thinking hard about what he wants.

3) Lisa Horne: @lisahorne_

Lisa is 32 and holds a high-ranking job as Vice President of Clinical Services. She's also a mom. She's the one pushing for marriage in her relationship with Brian. She's been down the ultimatum road before and is ready for a lifelong commitment. Lisa's Instagram appears to feature some modeling work alongside her professional life.

4) Brian Okoye: @brianxokoye

As per Brian’s Instagram bio, he’s a creative director, contrasting with his financial analyst role which is revealed by Netflix. Brian likes how Lisa pushes him to improve but is cautious about marriage due to their arguments and Lisa's jealousy.

5) Ryann Taylor McCracken: @ryanntaylorrrrr

Ryann is a 24-year-old Radiologic Technologist. She's been navigating a seven-year relationship with James. They started as high school sweethearts, but over time, communication and trust became issues. Recently, Ryann felt the need to issue an ultimatum to James, aiming for clarity about their future together.

6) James Morris: @jamesmorris_g98

James is also 24 and is a graduate student and research assistant. He's been given an ultimatum by Ryann in The Ultimatum season 2. James's Instagram features heartfelt posts from 2022 and 2020. James wished Ryann a happy birthday in one of the posts, and in another, he expressed his love for her and his intention to be with her forever.

7) Riah: @jeriahnyree

Riah is a 25-year-old managing server who has been in a relationship with Trey for two years. Riah has high expectations for a partner, something Trey attributes to the influence of social media. She's now at a point where she's questioning what she truly wants from a relationship, prompted in part by Trey's ultimatum about marriage.

8) Treyvon Brunson: @treyb16

Trey is 29 and manages an area at a Paper Mill. He's given Riah an ultimatum because he's ready to settle down. His Instagram doesn't reveal much, but he's eager to settle down, inspired by his parents' long-lasting marriage. However, meeting Riah's high expectations remains a challenge.

9) Roxanne: @rickyrox_

At 31, Roxanne is a successful founder and CEO. She's been in a four-year relationship with Antonio. While her business takes center stage in her life, Antonio wishes for a bit more balance. Roxanne's expectations for a partner are high, particularly when it comes to financial stability.

10) Antonio Mattei: @amattei2

Antonio is 30 and works as a freight broker. He's been seeing Roxanne for four years. He's all in but feels like he's second to Roxanne's job. He's thinking about marriage and wonders if Roxanne is too.

As the clock ticks down on these relationships, The Ultimatum Season 2 promises to keep us all on the edge of our seats. Don't miss out on any updates or insider moments – follow the contestants on Instagram to get the full experience. It's time to find out who will take the plunge and who will move on.