The Ultimatum season 2: Why did Antonio think Alex shared intimate moments with Roxanne?

Eight episodes of The Ultimatum season 2 dropped last Wednesday, with five couples finally making it to the big day. The last two episodes of the show are set to release on August 29, and the week-long gap has drawn considerable attention to the couples' current relationship statuses.

One of the couples, Roxanne and Antonio, turned heads on the show. Early in the season, Antonio moved in with his new trial marriage partner, Kat, and Roxanne started her 3-week partnership with Alex.

However, things took a turn when Alex stirred the pot between Roxanne and Antonio by telling the latter that the woman he entered the show with didn't respect him. He also called him her "whipping boy," and in an interview with Us Weekly, Antonio mentioned that he thought Alex was telling him these things because he was hiding a secret from him.

"My first thought was that Roxanne and him had slept together," Antonio said.

The Ultimatum's Antonio sheds light on how his conversation with Alex led him to believe that he shared intimate moments with Roxanne

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 is currently underway, with five couples putting their relationships to the ultimate test.

In the case of Antonio and Roxanne, the former issued the ultimatum as his partner was not prepared for marriage. In the latest episodes, they returned to each other to begin their three-week-long trial marriage.

The couple had also met prior to this reunion to clear up a misunderstanding caused by Alex, who said:

"I think you're Roxanne's whipping boy... She doesn't respect you."

During a boys' night out on The Ultimatum, Alex, Roxanne's partner at the time, took Antonio to the side for a one-on-one chat. He told Antonio that Roxanne didn't see him as an equal, and thought he deserved to know that. Antonio didn't believe him and began to question Alex's motives for being on the show.

This sparked doubt in Antonio's mind and he called Roxanne to discuss the same. She blatantly denied having said anything and also confronted Alex about the situation. However, he stood by his statement. In an interview with Obsessed, Roxanne stated that that was the moment she felt "most betrayed."

In an interview with Us Weekly, The Ultimatum's Antonio discussed how Alex's comment led him to think that he and Roxanne had been intimate. He had remained friends with Kat through their trial marriage and the duo was also seen sleeping in separate rooms. However, Antonio found it a little odd when Alex encouraged him to share the bed with his ex, Kat.

"He wanted Kat to sleep with me so she couldn't be mad at him," Antonio told the publication.

Antonio and Roxanne later reconciled and talked things through. They also spoke about Roxanne's inability to say "I love you" and her still not being ready for marriage. The couple also had a few arguments but Roxanne reassured Antonio that he was good enough and acknowledged his efforts, something she wouldn't do often.

Antonio also voiced his concerns to her and decided to start his own business, which impressed Roxanne's parents.

Roxanne, from The Ultimatum, spoke about her feelings in an interview with Obsessed, indicating that things went well for the couple.

"I really do love Antonio and I realize that he doesn't check every box, maybe, for other people's standards – but he checks them for mine," she said.

With The Ultimatum nearing its end, the couples are now gearing up to make a life-changing decision. The last two episodes of the show will release on Wednesday, August 29, 2023, on Netflix and reveal the couples' fates.