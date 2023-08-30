The Ultimatum Season 2 Reunion: Which couples are still together?

Netflix's The Ultimatum Season 2 came to a close, releasing its final episodes on August 30, 2023. While one episode focused on Ultimatum Day and the couples' answers to the big question, the other episode, Reunion, was filmed a year later. Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted a gathering to check on the current relationship statuses of the four engaged pairs and also Lisa and Brian, where they spilled all the details.

Lisa and Brian withdrew from the show in the first episode when Lisa discovered she was pregnant with Brian, rendering this experiment pointless. In episode 9, the remaining four couples put their problems aside and decided to commit to each other by getting engaged.

"Who's got married? Who's called it quits? And who is surprise pregnant?" Nick said to kick off the reunion.

The Ultimatum Reunion: All love, everywhere (almost)

The Ultimatum reunion, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, featured five couples, including Lisa and Brian. Filmed a year after the show's closing, the reunion answered all the questions fans were asking, with relationship updates, some unseen footage, a rather revealing game, and tons of heated arguments.

Lisa and Brian have a baby boy

Lisa and Brian, the earliest to leave the show, became the most memorable couple of the season. They chose to take themselves out of the experience when Lisa found out she was pregnant. But not everybody believed them because of their explosive fight the previous night.

The Ultimatum couple put rumors to rest by announcing that they had just delivered a baby boy seven weeks before filming the episode. New parents Lisa and Brian still find it surreal but are cherishing the joys that come with it.

"Once he was here, in our arms, it changed everything for me."

Roxanne apologized for not believing them, chalking it out to be because of Lisa's "heightened emotions" since she was pregnant. Lisa and Riah also got into a heated argument about a comment that was made when Lisa believed Riah was trying to get with Brian.

Despite the turbulence, Lisa and Brian proved to be a happy couple, now with a baby. While they may not be engaged yet, they're co-parenting to the best of their abilities. The Ultimatum is still in full force, as they hope to one day bring up their kid as a married couple.

""I'm not going to be a baby momma forever, like, you know, you still have to put a ring on this finger," Lisa said.

Roxanne is still not ready to marry Antonio

In a newlywed game with The Ultimatum cast, everybody was asked who surprised them the most by saying yes. And to nobody's surprise, the majority answered Roxanne, including herself.

"I'm still surprised," Roxanne said.

On Ultimatum Day, Antonio had proposed to Roxanne, and she "barely" (Antonio's words) said yes. The couple is still together and admits that being engaged feels entirely different and comes with a new level of trust and reliability.

They're both business owners, with Antonio aspiring to convert his three car wash outlets into car customization stores in a few months. Roxanne runs a business of pasties. While she acknowledged that Antonio has been hustling, Roxanne still does not view them as equals, referring to herself as the provider, harping on their age-old discussion of finances. This was far from their biggest issue during the episode.

The Ultimatum receiver, Roxanne, was not wearing her engagement ring and hadn't worn it since the morning after she said yes. She still keeps it in a box. When asked why, she tried to dodge the question by mentioning that it didn't fit, that "it feels very possessive," and so on. Antonio was hurt by this and was supported by Alex when he spoke up.

"It's almost like your lack of pride in me," Antonio said.

Vanessa put them on the spot by asking if they would get married at that moment. Antonio instantly said yes, but Roxanne hesitated before giving a disappointing response.

"No, no. Absolutely not. No," Roxanne said.

What that means for the future of the couple remains unclear.

Kat and Alex bring save-the-dates!

Kat and Alex have been inseparable ever since they committed to each other. They announced in The Ultimatum reunion that they had fixed May 10, 2024, as their wedding date. They even carried some save-the-date fridge magnets with them to hand out.

Alex, who was issued the Ultimatum, has since had a visible shift in his attitude. He has been actively involved with planning the purchase of a house, talking about kids, and prioritizing the woman he chose.

"Alex is more, I think now... more ready to settle down than I am," Kat joked.

While the couple is confident in their decision, Roxanne expressed some doubts. Questioning the authenticity of their relationship, Roxanne and Kat got into a fiery debate, where the latter relentlessly defended herself and Alex. Still unconvinced, Roxanne eventually gave in due to Kat's nonchalant responses.

Antonio stepped in during this showdown, assuring the couple he doesn't hate them. He also apologized to Alex for calling him a "sh*tbag."

"I mean, if I saw you guys on the side of the road with a flat tire, I'd stop and help you," Antonio said.

Despite Roxanne's attempts at creating friction, Kat and Alex's feelings did not waver. They are now happier than ever, living life as an engaged couple after The Ultimatum.

Trey and Riah are planning a destination wedding

Trey and Riah faced the challenge of the former having developed feelings for Ryann. While this made Riah insecure initially, she accepted his proposal on The Ultimatum Day. One year later, they're still going steady and seriously planning a destination wedding in the spring of 2025.

With Riah's plans of living in the city, they will be apart for a long time. They both agree to wait till she's back to get married. It seems like they haven't had the budget conversation yet, as Riah's plans for a glorious wedding are still in progress.

"I said I wanted a nice wedding. I want a gold wedding, so I want it to be perfect," Riah said.

After getting engaged, they returned to daily life. While their work schedules are still tough to work around, they claim that things were panning out swimmingly in other aspects. The couple were finally having difficult conversations calmly, which almost felt like a new relationship to Riah.

"Overall, our relationship, it's like night and day from what it was before the show," Trey said.

Riah briefly mentioned feeling uncomfortable after watching the connection Trey and Ryann were building. She believed Trey had "downplayed" his feelings.

The Ultimatum couple had a stillborn two years ago, causing Riah anxiety about having kids. As their relationship is blooming, she is now less afraid to give it another shot, solidifying their intent to build a family.

"I do want to have a kid in the future," Riah said.

James and Ryann are getting hitched this September!

While they were yet to send out invites during the filming of this episode, Ryann and James announced that they would be the first couple to get married, with a wedding planned for September 2023.

After filming the show, James planned a romantic getaway to the mountains, where he proposed to Ryann again. It surprised Ryann, giving her the authentic proposal she'd dreamed of.

The Ultimatum couple is finally living together with Ryann's whole family. Ryann believes this will allow James, who is an only child, to experience how annoying little siblings can be, training him for what's to come when they have kids.

"We're currently looking for a house but as of right now, we're all one big happy family," Ryann says sheepishly.

Their lives after the engagement have been smooth sailing. They've also been having vulnerable conversations that James used to avoid. Soon to be married, James signed off with a warm confession.

"I always knew it was Ryann, you know?" James said.

It took them seven-and-a-half, or according to James' calculations, seven-and-a-quarter years to get there.

All episodes of The Ultimatum Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.