"Did she fake a pregnancy?" Lisa Horne from The Ultimatum under fire for allegedly faking conception

Lisa Horne is accused of faking pregnancy as she and her partner Brian dropped out of The Ultimatum season 2 before the decision episode. The events in the show, Lisa’s conduct towards Brian, and the lack of any further news about the couple have prompted fans to doubt the truth behind the announcement Lisa had made before leaving the show in episode 3.

The Ultimatum season 2 viewers are baffled by the sudden exit of the show stars without even a word to other contestants. The viewers ranted out as they wondered whether Lisa and Brian were together or if Lisa faked her conception to keep Brian out of the show.

One of the comments on Lisa's Instagram read:

“I’m confused…did she fake a pregnancy? Is she joking about faking a pregnancy?”

However, Lisa said in a recent interview with People that the couple was very much together. Brian contacted the same media house to confirm that the show helped their relationship. Since both reality TV stars have not posted anything on their social media accounts, speculations are rife on the truth of the claim made by Lisa during the filming of the show in September 2022.

The Ultimatum star Lisa Horne claims pregnancy while filming for the show

Jelisa “Lisa” Horne and her co-star and partner, Brian Okoye left The Ultimatum abruptly on episode 3. Hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey informed the rest of the crew and participants that Lisa’s pregnancy test had come positive. As such, the couple decided to leave the show in a hurry to the surprise of the viewers.

Many fans believe that Lisa using her pregnancy may have been a fake announcement to keep Brian away from other ladies in the show, Marry or Move On. As Brian was not showing any interest in making a proposal, viewers feel, that Lisa used the information to force him into commitment.

The live filming show received added interest with the unintended pregnancy and its impact on the future of the show. The doubts expressed by fans exploded as Lisa posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page and captioned it:

“Where’s the baby Lisaaaaaaaaa??[ 2 laughter emojis]. Have you streamed Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On yet?”

Lisa’s light-hearted caption made many fans think she was not pregnant and lied about it. The view also has roots in The Ultimatum season 1 event where star April Marie Melohn had faked a pregnancy scare to get her ex-beau Jake Cunningham back.

How true is the news of Lisa’s pregnancy on The Ultimatum season 2?

The show was filmed in September 2022 when Lisa declared being in the family way with Brian and the couple left the show abruptly. Going by the timeline, the couple may have been blessed with the baby by now.

However, both stars are not very active on social media accounts and fans cannot reach them. Viewers will have to wait for the reunion episode of The Ultimatum season 2 slated to air on August 30, Thursday.

Who are Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye?

Jelisa “Lisa” Horne, who goes by the name Lisa, is a Vice President of Clinical Services and is connected to a non-profit organization called Noelle Foundation. Moreover, this mother of a 10-year-old girl is a model who walked for Miami Swim Week 2021.

Brian Okoye is a business analyst-turned-entrepreneur who runs a creative business named Spiral World. Brian is a North Carolina resident who is close to rapper Drake and artist Cyanca. Brian and Lisa are rumored to have dated for almost one and a half years before entering the show.

The Ultimatum season 2 episodes 1 to 8 are currently streaming on Netflix.