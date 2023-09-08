House of Villains trailer teases drama and guest stars

House of Villains puts some of the most notorious personalities in Reality TV history together, all with one objective in mind – to destroy anyone who stands in the way of their winning. The recently dropped trailer hints at betrayal, scheming, explosive altercations, cussing, and cut-throat competition. A few familiar faces like Abby Lee Miller, Ben Robinson, Carole Baskin, and Danielle Staub also made guest appearances.

While they're all gunning for the same prize, Tiffany Pollard seems to have gotten a headstart by stirring the pot and causing early confrontations. Aside from her, Omarosa is creating waves as well. However, amidst a sea of villains, some contestants can't quite put their finger on where Spencer Pratt comes from, as Jax and Shake clearly have it out for each other and are making some big threats.

It gets bad, worse, and ugly on the House of Villains - a show hosted by Joel McHale, which is set to premiere with a 75-minute episode on October 12, 2023.

House of Villains: Where being bad is good

Ten "supervillains" are brought together in a game where deception, trickery, and scheming are the norm, and $200,000 is the dangling bait! Vying for the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain," the contestants will stop at nothing to get what they want, and the sneak peek promises endless authentic reality TV brawls, elevated. As aptly put by Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor:

"This is war."

With alums from shows like The Bachelor, Survivor, Vanderpump Rules, 90 Day Fiance, Love is Blind, etc., House of Villains is going to throw weekly tests at the cast. These are termed "battle royale" challenges, where the winner receives immunity. At the end of the week, one contestant will be eliminated.

The House of Villains' cast members give their all, with some having been to prison and many willing to go there if anyone crosses them. As per the trailer, former Love & Hip Hop: Miami icon Bobby Lytes connects with guest star Carole Baskin because they've both been locked-up, with Lytes excitedly proclaiming being a "convicted felon." Bobby, who terms himself the "fun villain," is seen having one-too-many outbursts and angrily throwing things.

Prison seems like a playground with how casually and frequently it's mentioned throughout the trailer. Jax and Shake are definitely not afraid of ending up there. With their messy confrontations and Jax's patience being tested, it brings his "demons" to the surface. As it is, he doesn't shy away from expressing his disdain for Shake, remarking:

"If I see you out in Hollywood, I will gladly go back to jail for you."

Shake also goes on to pick fights with other guests, calling Corrine a "brainless pawn." Meanwhile, Omarosa is seen forming early alliances and questioning them soon after. Tiffany "New York" Pollard seems to have been rubbed the wrong way by someone early on. This instigates a loud response from her that also motivates her to win the title of the game. She gets into several other altercations, with her foul language shocking even host Joel McHale.

With thrilling and nightmarish tasks, the contestants' mental and physical endurance are tested with everything from rats and bugs to a gigantic mansion filled with balls and some "sinister challenges."

In addition, the trailer shows quick guest cameos by Below Deck's Chef Ben, RHONJ's Danielle Staub, Tiger King's Carole Baskin, and Dance Moms' Abbey Lee Miller. Spencer Pratt, who is The Hills alum, is also introduced to the cast slightly later and is welcomed by none other than Shake. However, none of the House of Villains cast members seem to know who he is.

Who are all part of the House Of Villains cast

The House of Villains stars include legendary baddies from across the Reality TV universe. Set to compete on the show are Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Johnny Bananas, Shake Chatterjee, Jax Taylor, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Bobby Lytes, Corrine Olympios, Jonny Fairplay, and Tanisha Thomas.

With a villain-studded cast and a show designed to make them more unlikeable, the tensions are certain to be sky-high. Thus, don't forget to catch the battle for the ultimate title of House of Villains will start on October 12, 2023 at 10 pm ET on E!