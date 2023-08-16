House of Villians, E!'s upcoming reality competitive series, is set to air in October. The upcoming series will feature some of the "baddest" and "notorious" villains from various reality shows as they go up against each other as they compete for a grand prize of $200,000.

The press release reads:

"Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

Tune in on Thursday, October 12, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of House of Villians on E!

Johnny Bananas, Shake Chatterjee, Jax Taylor, and more are set to compete in House of Villians

The upcoming reality competition series will feature 10 reality stars from various reality shows whose presence has been portrayed negatively. The show will feature stars from 90 Days Fiance, Love is Blind, The Challenge, Vanderpump Rules, Survivor, Love & Hip Hop, The Bachelor, The Apprentice, Flavor of Love, and Bag Girls Club.

Johnny Bananas

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio is famously known as one of the most famous MTV Legends on The Challenge. He was born in Santa Monica, California, and according to Medium, is a Pennsylvania State University graduate, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics.

He first appeared on television during season one of Real World: Key West and in various seasons of The Challenge, such as The Duel, The Inferno III, The Island, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Ride or Dies, and more.

Shake Chatterjee

The Love is Blind alum Abhishek Chatterjee is a veterinarian and entrepreneur. He founded YourDigitalPet and appeared on the Netflix dating show during season 2, where he seemingly fell in love with Deepti Vempati. However, Deepti decided not to get married to Shake after he repeatedly demeaned her and made negative comments about her body.

Jax Taylor

The former Vanderpump Rules star, who left the show after season 9, has been teasing his return to reality television for quite some time now. Initially, fans believed he was referring to his return to the Bravo show, and while there is no confirmation about that, he is set to compete in House of Villians.

While on the Bravo show, he was often criticized for cheating on his partners and covering up his cast members' bad behavior.

Jonny Fairplay

The Survivor alum appeared on the show during Pearl Islands and is now set to appear in House of Villians. One of the reasons why Jonny is often referred to as the villain is because of a notorious lie he told to get ahead in the game.

Upon entering the show, he had his friend tell him a lie about his grandmother's passing to gain his tribemates' sympathy so they would allow him to win the reward to find more information about his deceased grandmother.

Bobby Lytes

Set to compete in House of Villians is Bobby Lytes from Vh1'a Love & Hip Hop. While Bobby considers himself a "sucker" for some "good old shade," it has often landed him in messy situations with his cast members.

Corinne Olympios

The Bachelor Nation alum Corinne Olympios was known as the "evil" cast member during her time on the franchise. Her aggressive tactics often left a sour taste in some of her female co-star's mouths.

OMAROSA

The Apprentice cast member was vital in turning the show into a success, and she was included in ABC New's "15 Meanest Reality TV Villians" list.

The website describes her as:

"Probably one of the best-known villains of reality television, Omarosa went on to other reality shows, where she no doubt created more enemies."

Tiffany Pollard

The upcoming House of Villians cast member previously appeared on Flavor of Love, where she earned herself the nickname "New York." She was known for getting into pointless arguments while on the show.

Tanisha Thomas

The Bad Girls Club alum is set to appear in House of Villians. Fans developed a taste of dislike for the reality star because she allegedly lied about being cast on Netflix's Orange is the New Black.

