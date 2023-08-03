Which Bachelor Nation stars are part of the LGBTQ+ community? Details explored

There are several shows on The Bachelor Nation, including The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games, and many more. In addition to this, these shows have been adapted into many languages internationally.

The Bachelor Nation producers include Chris Harrison, Mike Fleiss, Travis Lane Stork, Martin Hilton, and Lorenzo Borghese. To achieve their love of life, the participants follow the rules set by each show.

Currently, The Bachelorette season 20 has been making quite a stir with its ongoing season featuring Charity Lawson, who also appeared in Zach's season. The synopsis of the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette season 20 reads:

"Charity and her final three men travel to Fiji where adventures include Fijian pre-marriage rituals, a jungle ATV adventure, and jet skiing; an unforeseen visitor crashes the trip."

While some people have found love on the show and are still together, others have found love afterward. Moreover, some individuals have revealed their sexuality after the show and have become members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Bachelor Nation contestants who are now a part of the LGBTQ+ community

1) Gabby Windey

On August 2, it was revealed that the Bachelor Nation star Gabby Windey is dating Robby Hoffman, who appeared in Clayton Echard's season.

2) Becca Tilley

Following her appearances on two seasons of the show Chris and Higgins, Becca revealed in May 2022 that she has been dating Hayley Kiyoko for four years.

3) Jasmine Goode

In 2021, the Bachelor Nation star Jasmine Goode began dating Melissa Marie after appearing on Nick Viall's season of the show.

4) Elizabeth Corrigan

After joining the show in Clayton Echard's season, Elizabeth publicly announced her bisexuality on Instagram for the first time in June 2022.

5) Brooke Blurton

She was the first bisexual Bachelorette on The Bachelorette Australia season 7, as this season of the show featured both men and women.

6) Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Nation star Underwood first appeared on the show in Becca Kufrin's season, after which he came out as gay in April 2021.

7) Demi Burnett

On season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Demi Burnett, who also appeared in Colton Underwood's season, came out as bisexual.

8) Alexa Caves

In 2020, Caves appeared on The Bachelor, and just after completing the show, she revealed her sexuality to her fans over Instagram.

9) Jaimi King

From day one on the show, Jaimi King, who appeared on The Bachelor in 2017, announced that she was bisexual.

10) Abbie Chatfield

Following her appearance on The Bachelor, the Australian version back in 2019, Abbie Chatfield came out as queer in April 2023.

11) Minh Thu

The Vietnam version of The Bachelor 2018 featured Minh, who proposed to Truc Nhu, one of the cast members. After the show, they began dating.

12) Megan Marx

Marx met Tiffany Scanlon on Richie Strahan's season. They began dating in 2016 after the show.

The Bachelorette season 20's latest episode will be released on August 7, 2023, on ABC.