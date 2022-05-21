Who is Hayley Kiyoko? Ethnicity explored as singer confirms relationship with Becca Tilley

On Friday, May 20, Bachelor alum Becca Tilley went Instagram official with her relationship with singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko. In the Instagram post, Tilley uploaded a video of the two on Instagram, which consisted of multiple clips of their activities together. In the post’s caption, she further acknowledged that this marked their social media debut as a couple.

Kiyoko also publicly addressed her affection for Tilley, as the couple appeared in the former’s music video titled For The Girls. The video has gained over 250,000 views.

Tilley’s caption in the video read:

“Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch.”

Tilley’s video garnered a lot of support from other Bachelor alums in the comment section. They included Amanda Stanton, Elyse Dehlbom, Kelley Flanagan, and many others. The comment section also graced MTV, who wrote: “My HEART.”

What is known about Becca Tilley’s recent girlfriend, Hayley Kiyoko?

Hayley Kiyoko Alcroft is a television actress and singer-songwriter. The Los Angeles native forayed into her career at the tender age of seven when she started acting in commercials for brands like GM Onstar and Slim Jim. While Kiyoko was born in Los Angeles, her father hails from Ohio and has German, Welsh, English, and Scottish lineage. Her mother, according to Popbuzz, is from Canada and has Japanese roots.

As a musical artist, Kiyoko (aka Lesbian Jesus) is known for her songs like Feelings and Demons, which were featured in Disney Plus’ Loki series.

According to her IMDb profile, Hayley Kiyoko’s first TV series role was in 2007, when she appeared in Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous. Two years later, she portrayed Velma in the TV movie Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins. Kiyoko reprised the role of Velma multiple times over the years. As an actress, she also appeared in shows like Wizards of Waverly Place, CSI: Cyber, Five Points, and more. Throughout her career, Kiyoko has garnered over 40 acting credits. However, some of these credited roles also include her appearance in her own and other artists’ music videos.

In 2018, Kiyoko won the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) for being the “Push Artist of the Year.”

Exploring Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley’s relationship

Hayley Kiyoko (31) and Becca Tilley (33) reportedly began dating in 2018, when the latter revealed to the US Magazine that she was in a relationship. At the time, she told the publication,

“I just think that my relationship that I’m in is just, I like that it’s private and it’s my own.”

In February, Becca Tilley revealed her relationship status on her podcast with Tanya Rad, Scrubbing In. Here, Tilley mentioned that she had been with her partner for almost four years. Later in May, the pair confirmed their relationship online with a music video and an Instagram post.

Kiyoko told Entertainment Weekly that she wanted to inspire hope amongst the LGBTQ+ community that the legislation passed against them would not take away their existence. She also hinted at her partner Tilley and said:

“I’m a huge Bachelor fan, so I really try to celebrate the show and I think they’re going to love the surprise at the end too.”

The artist is yet to speak out about her relationship with Becca Tilley publicly.

