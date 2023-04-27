TV personality Becca Kufrin initially found her partner on the reality show Bachelor in Paradise season 7. She was also the winner of the 22nd season of ABC's The Bachelor and then appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette. The journey of finding a life partner on both reality shows, however, ended tragically with two failed engagements.

Despite this, it looks like the Bachelorette alum has finally found the love of her life. Kufrin recently shared on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 26, that she is expecting a baby with Thomas Jacobs, who was introduced to fans during The Bachelorette season 17. Thomas, meanwhile, also announced it on his IG.

The duo posted a picture featuring their canine furbabies and a strip of ultrasound photos. Along with the picture, Becca wrote in the caption:

"Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad."

Her mention of "Party of 5" was due to the fact that she owns two dogs. Meanwhile, Thomas was seen holding a San Diego Padres onesie. The couple concluded the series of pictures with an ultrasound video of Kufrin's actual appointment. Becca and Thomas' wedding has not been announced as of yet.

Timeline of Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' relationship as the couple set to welcome their first child

The first time Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs met was on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. Although their connection formed the moment they met, both the stars broke up during the season finale.

It was back in October 2021 that the duo reunited and also started sharing pictures of each other on social media. According to Us Weekly, this is how Becca Kufrin describes her relationship with Thomas:

“We came back [home] and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment [on the beach during the finale], I think that was game-changing for me. Because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me.”

Additionally, while on Bachelor Happy Hour podcast interview in October 2021, she described how she called her mother after forming a connection with Thomas, saying:

“I was like, ‘Mom, I think I want to marry this guy. It’s the first time I’ve ever actually said that out loud.”

It was Kufrin's third engagement when the couple got engaged in the spring of 2022. Previously, Becca Kufrin was engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor and to Garrett Yrigoyen on her own season of The Bachelorette.

Despite not finding her soulmate in both seasons, the third time seemed to be a charm for her when she decided to take a shot at finding love on Bachelor in Paradise. Kufrin told PEOPLE at the time when she got engaged:

"The thought, care and excitement that he put behind his proposal meant the world to me. He prepped for weeks to get it ready.”

The duo's engagement gained quite attention because Becca Kufrin initially proposed to Jacobs at first, but in October 2022, Jacobs was the one who planned the proposal for her.

