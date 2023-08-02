When was Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette? Former contestant is in a relationship with a woman

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, who appeared in season 19 of the female-centric show alongside Rachel Recchia, recently opened up about her dating life. Fans first became familiar with Windey during The Bachelor season 26 before she made her way to the other show in 2022.

The nurse recently took to social media to give fans an update about her dating life and noted that she's in a relationship with a woman. In an Instagram story uploaded on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, she stated that she knows that people have been curious about who she is in a relationship with.

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey is dating a woman (Image via Instagram/@gabby.windey)

Gabby added:

"You know I love to stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready, because it is a larger conversation — because I’m dating a girl."

"I'm a girls' girl": The Bachelorette alum shares pictures with her girlfriend on social media

The Bachelorette season 19 cast member recently opened up about dating a woman on social media. She uploaded multiple stories detailing her relationship and stated that she's had the "best experience." She noted that she's been dating comedian Robby Hoffman for the past three months and shared a picture of the two via Instagram stories.

In the stories, she noted that the relationship is nothing like her previous ones and that she wanted to share the news with her fans because she wants to live her life honestly.

Robby, on her part, reshared the same picture and wrote "I am gay." Gabby further took to her Instagram grid to share another picture of the two of them with the caption, "Told you I'm a girls' girl."

The same day, The Bachelorette alum appeared on The View, where she opened up about coming to terms with her sexuality. She noted that she felt "a whisper" about being attracted to women over the last couple of years and that it got louder as time went by.

"I didn't know to pay attention to it. I think when this happens, there's some shame surrounding it, so I think I had to a little bit navigate through the same."

She noted that she wondered where the shame stemmed from but ultimately did what she wanted and decided to figure it out later.

About her relationship with Robby, she said that "she's the best." She noted that she initially wanted to see where it went but was eventually able to see the future clearly because being with the comedian "just felt so right." She touched upon her time on Bachelor Nation and noted that she was on dating shows where she was dating men and that her world revolved around the male gaze.

Windey added that while it was about sexuality, it was also about meeting a certain type of person and noted that Robby is "so special." The Bachelorette alum added that her girlfriend makes her feel safe and loved.

"Like a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows, so now it's like, 'Yeah, exactly.'

The Bachelorette is currently in season 20, starring Charity Lawson, and airs episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.