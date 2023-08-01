The Bachelorette season 20 episode 6 concluded with Aaron Bryant's elimination. In the episode that featured Charity meeting the families of the four contestants, the rose ceremony ended with Charity sharing the difficulty she had in making the decision. She shared the following:

“I’m still trying to make sense of it because two people are going to be heartbroken tonight and I’m one of those people. This has been the hardest day of my life because I know that there’s only three roses up here — that means I’m saying goodbye to one of you all. It absolutely destroys me.”

She saved Dotun, Xavie, and Joey by giving them the rose, Aaron was the one with whom Charity felt the least connection. While Aaron was leaving, Charity said:

“I probably do feel that if I had more time, then I would’ve probably gotten there with Aaron.”

Fans reacted to this on social media, with some stating that they already knew this would happen while others are expecting Aaron to now appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bass Grrrl 🎸🔬🐈🌲🌳🇺🇦 @pookerella Don’t ask me why, but the only thing I feel from Aaron is the need to win. I see no connection between them. #TheBachelorette

The Bachelorette's season 20 episode 6 elimination drew fans' reactions

As part of The Bachelorette season 20 episode 6, Charity and Aaron traveled to Houston to meet Aaron's parents. Before this, Aaron was quite nervous. In particular, he shared that he has brought a woman to meet his family for the first time in ten years.

As Charity shared, she hoped to be able to make the same connection with Aaron again as they did in the beginning. Aaron was seen sharing this with Charity:

“We haven’t talked about the L-word, love. I wish we were at that point before meeting my parents, that we were talking about love, but I feel with the date that we had that we can take that leap.”

During Charity's time with Aaron's parents, Aaron's mother asked Charity if she would accept a proposal from her son, to which Charity replied:

“Probably not. But my answer would not be in reflection of who Aaron is or where I stand with him. I value what a proposal means, I value saying ‘yes’ and doing it only one time. And so for me, I want to be at a place where I say ‘yes’ to my person, I want to be 100 percent certain.”

After The Bachelorette season 20 episode 6's elimination, fans have been constantly sharing their reactions. Fans' reactions are shown below.

⁷⁷↺jaehyun's left dimpleᵛ☾✨ @jaesaesthetic_ #TheBachelorette Okayyyy my guess is either Aaron or Sean will be the person coming back

Bran @NoticingEeyore

#TheBachelorette

#Bachelorette Aw, Aaron, you didn't do anything wrong. Charity just had stronger connections

Sabina 🇭🇹 @sabinad1_ I mean I knew the connection wasn’t as strong with Aaron. But Charity also didn’t give him any other one on one. #TheBachelorette

RightOnTopOfThatROSE @SueEllenCrandal Calling it now, Braden and Aaron both on the beach to continue their beef in Paradise #TheBachelorette

After Aaron Bryant was eliminated from The Bachelorette season 20, Charity shows confusion

Aaron Bryant shared that he felt strongly about Charity and was confident about taking the next step with her after Charity made her decision. According to him:

“I hate that it wasn't me ‘cause I really thought … I can truly say that I felt feelings that I never felt before.”

Aaron also revealed the following during a personal confession:

“I wanted to make her my wife. I was ready to get down on one knee. I just don’t know what I did wrong.”

During a personal confession after the elimination, Charity was seen doubting whether she had taken the right decision. She said,

“I’m trying to make sense of what the hell I just did. I’m falling in love with someone, yet I sent them home. The more I think about it, it’s actually like, the most absurd s--- I’ve ever done. What if I just made the absolute worst decision?”

Fans can catch the latest episode of The Bachelorette every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. As of now, the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 release date has not been announced.