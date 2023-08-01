Who was eliminated from The Bachelorette episode 6? Recap and more details explored

On Monday, July 31, The Bachelorette season 20 episode 6 was released, and it featured four contestants competing for Charity Lawson's heart. This episode shows Charity meeting with the families of the contestants, going on dates, and deciding with whom she wants to continue on the show, The Bachelorette.

Dotun, Joey, Xavier, and Aaron were the four contestants of The Bachelorette. During the rose ceremony, Charity shared the following with the four contestants:

“This has been the hardest day of my life because I know that there’s only three roses up here — that means I’m saying goodbye to one of you all. It absolutely destroys me. I have been going back and forth all day on what to do, but it’s necessary to get to what I want and what we all want, which is to find our forever person. God help me.”

In the end, Charity chose Dotun, Xavier, and Joey, and Aaron went home straight away. While Aaron, the realtor, was on the show, The Bachelorette, he shared that he had a great connection with Charity and that he had never felt so deeply for anyone. In light of Charity's decision, here is a recap of episode 6 of The Bachelorette.

The recap of The Bachelorette episode 6 from season 20

Charity's journey began when she went to Houston to meet Aaron's family as her first suitor. According to her:

“I hope we can get back on track of where we were at the beginning of all this.”

In Aaron's opinion, bringing Charity to his home and meeting his family was a very special experience. As he shared that it had been 10 years since he had ever brought a woman home. In his words:

“We haven’t talked about the L-word, love. I wish we were at that point before meeting my parents, that we were talking about love, but I feel with the date that we had that we can take that leap.”

Aaron's parents welcomed her to their hometown, where they all spent some quality time together. Afterward, Joey, who is from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, took the stage. During this meeting, Charity met Joey's Uncle Joe, who was uncertain about Joey Graziadei being real with Charity, and pointed them out.

In spite of their good time, Charity wasn't pleased when Uncle Joe asked her if she is confident that Joey is being 100% real. Even though she said that she feels confident at that time, she did not seem happy later on. She shared the following:

“I came in here obviously wanting everything to go super great, but it didn’t go bad. It went good.”

Following this, Charity visited Xavier's hometown, Cleveland. They started their day with knitting class and then met Xavier's family. Both stars enjoyed their time in Cleveland, and after meeting Xavier's parents, Xavier even shared his feelings with Charity, and Charity shared how reassuring she felt after that. The following were mentioned by Charity at the end of the date:

“I don’t want today to end.”

The last stop on Charity's trip was Fresno, California, to meet Dotun's parents. When Charity was with Dotun's family, Dotun's mother was happy with Charity for who she is, but during their time together, she talked about her concerns, especially how the process involves "other guys." she said:

“I’m concerned of her hurting you at the end of this process.”

Dotun and Charity had a wonderful time with the family and watched a movie at the end of their date.

Additionally, fans can watch The Bachelorette season 20 episode 6 on ABC, while the next episode is scheduled to air on August 7, 2023.