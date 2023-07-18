"It’s not fair": The Bachelorette fans slam Charity for doubting Xavier's intentions

This week on The Bachelorette, Charity went on a second one-on-one date with Xavier at the Hood River Fruit Fest. The 27-year-old biomedical scientist has tried his best in the past to impress Charity, even gifting her a self-knitted scarf but she still felt that he was just like her exes.

She wanted to find out how loyal he was and waited until dinner time to actually open up to him. Charity was tense that she might marry a man who he did not fully know. Xavier assured her by saying:

"I’m fully invested in showing you who I am and not hiding any part of me from you."

He also did not shy away from talking about his family on the first date, revealing that his mother had multiple sclerosis so his dad was his primary caregiver. He confessed that he would do the same for his wife and this caused Charity to soften up, ultimately giving him the rose.

The Bachelorette fans called out Charity for projecting her own insecurities on Xavier, asking her not to doubt him again.

P @pattyswigs Charity… Xavier is NOT your EX. Please don’t project your insecurities on someone who is completely innocent and has never hurt you. It’s not fair. #thebachelorette

The Bachelorette fans adore Xavier and want him to be Charity's partner

Charity was rough with Xavier from the beginning, even though he helped her pick up some fruits and made her laugh. The couple discussed their biggest relationship issues on the date, where Xavier admitted that he was afraid:

"That is like, giving all of myself and not having [it] reciprocated. That’s like a huge thing for me because in my previous relationship, it was like, really tough to ask for things that I needed."

While Charity was concerned about infidelity, Xavier did his best to calm her. The Bachelorette fans could not understand why Charity was nervous about Xavier and asked her not to judge him based on his past relationships.

Keren @kbreezy86 Charity gave Brayden a lot of slack, especially with the choice of earrings he was rocking, but doubted Xavier the unproblematic knitter. Like, girl be for real #thebachelorette

Tammy @TheAuthorInMe I’m confused. Charity said Brayden reminded her of her past relationship and she was willing to overrelook it, but Xavier who has been unproblematic, and even knitted her a scarf during the chaos, has to prove himself? #thebachelorette

Nikki @LilyVLove Ok Charity you judged him unfairly but I’m glad you came around. Xavier seems like a gem 🥰 #TheBachelorette

Janae C @heyitsjanaelol So Xavier reminds Charity of her ex from personality but then she feels giddy from him opening up and that he loves hard?? #TheBachelorette

toki @ByunBon95 Charity doesn't look like she's even into Xavier whatsoever.. I love him, but if you aren't feeling him, don't give him a rose #TheBachelorette

Adeola Shoyebi @IshAdeolaSays Xavier doesn't give "player" vibes. Hell I could be blinded because he's so fine, I mean he knits scarves!! Lol. So I'm not seeing what's setting off alarm bells for Charity #TheBachelorette

More about Xavier Bonner

27-year-old Xavier is a biomedical student from Carrboro, North Carolina. He calls himself a ‘science nerd’ and he loves to knit and play the ukulele. According to his ABC description, he wants to keep his future wife happy and just like Charity, his parents have been married for 30 years.

His ideal first date is skydiving but we did not see it this time. According to a Reality Steve report, the couple shot an episode in Xavier’s hometown, implying that he might have reached the top four spots and now Charity will be seen meeting his parents.

The Bachelorette airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.