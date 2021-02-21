Rosamund Pike wins over the Internet after "I Care a Lot" makes its Netflix debut

Rosamund Pike's stunning performance in "I Care a Lot" has left the internet in a state of awe.
The movie is about a caregiver who steals money from those she is in charge of. She makes money by putting elders into assisted living facilities and gaining profit from the assets they leave behind.
The movie takes off when she tries the scheme on a woman with ties to a gangster.
Audiences were blown away by the movie's twists and turns, but more so by Rosamund Pike's performance. Pike's acting was the cornerstone to the success of the Netflix movie.
Here are some tweets praising her spectacular execution of Marla Grayson in "I Care a Lot."
Twitter users also highlighted scenes that had a lasting effect. The website has exploded with memes and praise for the actress.
Audiences found it hard to hate her character despite the evil scheme that she had devised. That's always a sign of a good performance.
Rosamund Pike can definitely leverage a bigger contract after this film. Fans will be excited to know what she will do next.
Rosamund Pike has played many memorable roles, and few have had this much of an impact
From Pride & Prejudice to Gone Girl, Rosamund Pike has continued to have a lasting effect on her audience. Rosamund Pike last made headlines for her role in Gone Girl, and many were wondering how she was going to top it.
"I Care a Lot" is a definitive answer to that question.
Published 21 Feb 2021, 00:05 IST