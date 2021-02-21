Rosamund Pike wins over the Internet after "I Care a Lot" makes its Netflix debut

Rosamund Pike's stunning performance in "I Care a Lot" has left the internet in a state of awe.

The movie is about a caregiver who steals money from those she is in charge of. She makes money by putting elders into assisted living facilities and gaining profit from the assets they leave behind.

The movie takes off when she tries the scheme on a woman with ties to a gangster.

Audiences were blown away by the movie's twists and turns, but more so by Rosamund Pike's performance. Pike's acting was the cornerstone to the success of the Netflix movie.

Here are some tweets praising her spectacular execution of Marla Grayson in "I Care a Lot."

first minute into I Care A Lot and it already attacked me pic.twitter.com/7KTO9IK8Ii — zoe (@gkzoe) February 20, 2021

let's talk about marla & fran from i care a lot (2020) bc oh my god pic.twitter.com/uzE5OQlufS — paula🥀 (@lenaluhthorx) February 19, 2021

Twitter users also highlighted scenes that had a lasting effect. The website has exploded with memes and praise for the actress.

gay little rosamund pike pic.twitter.com/8Q5h152h1u — ambar (@battinsuns) February 19, 2021

rosamund pike's suits in i care a lot (2021) pic.twitter.com/sWZfkH2fwd — gabi s worded era (@emilybluntz) February 19, 2021

Audiences found it hard to hate her character despite the evil scheme that she had devised. That's always a sign of a good performance.

Rosamund Pike playing a lesbian in I Care a Lot is the greatest thing that’s happened to me #ICareALot pic.twitter.com/uU2huMbvYc — dani (@miasthermopolis) February 19, 2021

Rosamund Pike is one of the best villains I've ever seen in cinema. First in the Gone Girl and now in I Care a Lot. Capitalising off older people and leaving them with no way to get out of it, Disgusting yet Mind-blowing! #ICareALot pic.twitter.com/qOeK1TsDhH — Rashmi (@MusewitheMoon) February 20, 2021

Rosamund Pike can definitely leverage a bigger contract after this film. Fans will be excited to know what she will do next.

Rosamund Pike has played many memorable roles, and few have had this much of an impact

From Pride & Prejudice to Gone Girl, Rosamund Pike has continued to have a lasting effect on her audience. Rosamund Pike last made headlines for her role in Gone Girl, and many were wondering how she was going to top it.

the opening scene speech from I Care A Lot is going to become the new “cool girl” monologue from Gone Girl pic.twitter.com/bEbh5bwjpP — ✞ jacklyn ✞ (@xgonegirl) February 19, 2021

No one holds an intensely unhinged closeup quite like Rosamund Pike



🎥 I CARE A LOT

🎥 GONE GIRL pic.twitter.com/L2be6MBQNE — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 19, 2021

"I Care a Lot" is a definitive answer to that question.

