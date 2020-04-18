5 Upcoming movies starring WWE Superstars

Roman Reigns, John Cena, Becky Lynch, and John Morrison are some of the WWE Superstars set to appear in upcoming movies!

Which of the following movie are you waiting for the most?

​ Are you ready to watch John Morrison and Dolph Ziggler like you've never seen them before?

The world of entertainment has been changed since the inception of WWE. We’ve seen sports entertainment become a big part of people’s lives, and the men and women who participate in it have become Superstars.

The popularity and appeal of some of the athletes attached to WWE have taken them to many different fields, including the fields of singing and acting. Currently, several active Superstars have either already appeared in television shows and movies or are fit enough to take over any role when given a chance and make it big in Hollywood.

Some of them have made it really big in Hollywood and always think twice before returning to the wrestling ring as they are enjoying a lot of success on the silver screen.

At present, there are a few movies under production that star WWE Superstars, and we will take a look at 5 such movies that are set to release before the end of 2021.

#5 F9 - (April 2, 2021)

Let’s begin with the franchise that has made it huge with a handful of former and current WWE Superstars. The Fast & Furious franchise has already released nine movies, and the 10th film of the franchise, titled F9 (Fast & Furious 9), is set to release next year.

Originally set for a 2020 release, the film was pushed back due to the current coronavirus pandemic that has affected every industry possible.

Vin Diesel has partnered with former WWE Superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson several times for the Fast & Furious franchise, but this movie will see him co-star with current WWE Superstar and one of Hollywood’s top actors John Cena.

The cast of the film also includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

Cena will play the role of Jakob, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto’s) brother in the film, who is a master thief, assassin and a high-performance driver.

We’ve often seen Cena play the good guy in movies, but this time he will be on the other side of the law as he will help his brother’s rival Theron (Cipher) taken down Dominic and his family.

