10 WWE Superstars who could make it big in Hollywood

WWE has several Superstars who could make it big in Hollywood just like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have.

With the Superstars already playing various characters in the ring, the art of acting comes much more naturally to them.

The power-couple could cook up a storm in the silver screen

While the world of sports entertainment is restricted to in-ring action, the Superstars of WWE have regularly broken the barriers and tried their hands at various other entertainment fields in which they’ve had remarkable success.

Lillian Garcia and Mickie James have been successful in the music industry, while Elias and Sasha Banks are currently pushing their luck in the same field.

However, it’s Hollywood where the stars of WWE have shined the brightest, and several notable Superstars have made the switch to acting either part-time or full-time. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was arguably the first man to make the transition, one that made him one of the highest-paid actors of all time.

John Cena, Batista, The Miz, and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin followed suit and have had their fair share of success. With WWE leading a movie production business, and several other Superstars constantly getting movie offers, there are several men and women who can become the next big thing in Hollywood, just like The Rock and Cena.

With The Big show coming out with The Big Show Show on Netflix recently, we will look at the 10 current Superstars who could make it big in Hollywood someday.

#10 Sasha Banks

The Boss can do wonders behind the camera

Sasha Banks has proven to be an outstanding all-round performer in the ring, and she has also had some time to record a music album recently.

Banks is the first cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg, who helped develop her in-ring persona. This allowed her to get some noticed even more when she first arrived in WWE, and she seems to have all the right contacts in the entertainment business.

We haven’t seen much of Banks outside WWE as she hasn’t had any movies or television show appearances that could have helped her get a major contract.

However, Banks is one of WWE’s biggest Superstars, and it’s only a matter of time before someone from Hollywood decides to cast her in a movie, especially with SmackDown airing on FOX now.

Banks has always been a big name in WWE, and the Superstar has the looks and the charisma to pull off any character to perfection. Along with that, her fashion sense is one that the fans love to follow, and that could result in her landing a major movie contract down the line.

