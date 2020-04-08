5 WWE Superstars set to appear on The Big Show Show on Netflix

We've seen Big Show terrorize his opponents in the ring, but the giant is a real softy when it comes to his family.

Along with Big Show, several former WWE Superstars and his real-life friends appear in Netflix's newest sitcom.

Even after retirement, The Big Show has a big responsibility to fulfill

Netflix seems to be taking a lot of interest in the wrestling business. And after the success of GLOW, the company partnered with WWE to take out the trailer for Main Event, a movie about a boy who dreams of becoming a WWE Superstar.

But that’s not all as Netflix just recently also unveiled The Big Show Show. You read that right, the web streaming service has come out with a sitcom revolving around the life of the World’s Largest Athlete.

The show consists of eight episodes that are roughly 30 minutes each, and after releasing the first season on April 6, the same day the second night of WrestleMania aired, the show has already been confirmed for a second season.

The show stars Paul Wight, Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Lily Brooks O'Briant, Tan France, Juliet Donenfeld, and Jaleel White.

In this article, we will look at the four WWE Superstars who appear during the first season of the show and one who has been confirmed to appear in the second season.

#5 The Big Show

The World’s Biggest Dad is about to be outmatched. #TheBigShowShow is coming to @netflix worldwide on April 6. @WWE pic.twitter.com/QW8zWnjzzk — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) March 24, 2020

Paul Wight, aka Big Show, plays a fictional character of himself during the show and is the center of attention. However, after he retires from WWE, he switches his focus on his family and decides to invest his life into being the perfect dad.

After his teenage daughter comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted.

Even though they aren’t his family in real-life, his on-screen family becomes a bit too much for the big guy who is used to being a world-famous wrestler and someone who gets all the attention.

Big Show needs to adjust to life post-retirement while ensuring that he raises his kids the way all the other kids are being raised.

We all know that Show is a gentle giant, and he manages to pull off the comic character extremely well in the show.

He played a heel when he came out after Drew McIntyre’s victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and challenged The Scottish Psychopath for a WWE Championship match, he did it all to promote his new show.

Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo interviewed Big Show, and he revealed the following:

“To be honest I am very humbled, and super grateful. This is an opportunity that I have driven the powers that be at WWE crazy for years. Well over 10 years I have been driving Vince nuts about – ‘I need a family comedy, I can do this, I am funny, it shows my best characteristic points that I don’t ever get to show in my character on WWE TV but my personality can come through more and if we can get a vehicle like that, it can do well.’ And then the partnership came up with Netflix and Vince was like ‘I’ve got the perfect guy.’… I was dumbfounded because I had about a ten-minute phone call with Vince and he’s a busy dude and he and I have a great relationship and a lot gets said with very few words. And, ‘I’ve got this opportunity for you, this is the opportunity you’ve been looking for and I know you won’t let me down. Goodluck.’ And that was that.”

