9 WWE Superstars and personnel spotted in 'The Main Event' trailer - Netflix’s latest film

Netflix will be dropping a blockbuster film in collaboration with WWE on April 10th.

Several top WWE Superstars will feature in the movie based around an 11-year-old chasing his dreams.

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Main Event will debut on Netflix this April

WWE has ventured into many directions and many partnerships over the years to entertain its fans, and this year we are going to get something different in the form of a Netflix film from the largest sports entertainment company.

The Main Event, as the film is called, follows the dreams of a bullied 11-year-old Leo Thompson who wants to become a wrestler.

We see Leo wearing a Kofi Kingston shirt while drawing Superstars in his notebook but the bullies don’t take his dreams seriously. One day, while running away and hiding from the bullies, Leo discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him superpowers.

A simple Google search allows him to get all the information he needs regarding the mask, and we watch the kid get almost all the powers out “friendly neighborhood Superhero” possesses.

Leo then enters a WWE competition to become the next WWE Superstar under the ring name Kid Chaos, but there he has to face some major competition in the form of some much older, bigger, and more talented athletes.

Directed by Jay Karas, best known for directing the sitcom Parks and Recreation, the film seems to have a lot of familiar faces for wrestling fans.

In this article, we will check out the 9 WWE Superstars and personnel spotted during the trailer, and what roles they seem to have in the film.

#9-8 Corey Graves & Renee Young

Corey Graves and Renee Young on the announce table

The scenes of the wrestling part of the film are set in an NXT brand environment, and there we see former NXT Superstar and current commentator Corey Graves offering his expert views on what’s going on in the ring.

Advertisement

Graves has been an excellent color commentator on both NXT and the main roster, and it’s fitting to see the younger member of the commentary team appear in the film as it seems to be targeting a younger crowd.

Similarly, we see the fan-favorite Renee young with Graves who also looks to be a commentator in the film. The two are great on television, and we have no doubts that they’d have done justice to their roles in this one.

1 / 7 NEXT