5 Hollywood celebrities we would love to see in WWE someday

We have seen some of the biggest names in Hollywood appear in WWE in the past.

Several actors and television hosts could find something to do in WWE, be it a short match or hosting an event.

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will we see one of Hollywood's biggest actors enter the WWE ring one day?

From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Kim Kardashian, we have seen several Hollywood celebrities appear in the WWE ring in some capacity and get a great reaction from the WWE Universe. Stephen Amell appeared to team up with Neville in a match, while Hugh Jackman has appeared in a segment involving Zack Ryder and Dolph Ziggler. This helps the company get more eyeballs on its product from the casual fans while giving new projects of the celebrities some more exposure.

WWE relies on several big names to appear on its Big 4 pay-per-views to either compete or host an event like WrestleMania.

With WWE constantly indulging in new ventures to entertain the people, such as partner with Netflix to release 'The Big Show Show' and 'The Main Event', they are looking to attract more viewers to tune into their shows.

We've seen several WWE Superstars become big Hollywood stars, and some who could make it big in Hollywood someday.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 Hollywood celebrities who we would love to see inside the WWE ring someday.

#5 Jimmy Fallon

While Jimmy Fallon has done everything from stand-up comedy to appearing in Hollywood movies and even hosting his popular television show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he's done something no other host has done. He's taken a bodyslam through the desk from Triple H, gotten fish slapped and used as deadweight by John Cena, and fed candy to Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson.

Just like Jon Stewart appeared at SummerSlam 2015, we could see Fallon appear as a guest referee during a match in WWE at a big event. With Fallon's star popularity, we could see a lot more people tune in to watch the show.

Fallon is no stranger to the WWE Universe, and he could even appear in the ring to pick up a fight with a heel like Sami Zayn or The Miz and get some help from a babyface like Braun Strowman or Roman Reigns to get a massive pop from the crowd.

1 / 5 NEXT