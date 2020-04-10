‘The Big Show Show’ on Netflix Review - The first season gets a thumbs up

The first season of The Big Show Show packs a punch and gives the viewers something to smile about.

Even though not all the episodes are great, Big Show seems to be off to a good start in his television career.

Big Show stars in a sitcom for the entire family!

WWE has always been at the forefront of producing some great entertaining content, and WWE Studios has been doing a great job at producing some movies and television series since 2002 that saw Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson transform into a big silver screen star.

Netflix has become one of the biggest online media service providers over the years, and we’ve seen the two huge companies team up to give fans some enjoyable content.

‘The Big Show Show’ starring Paul Wight (aka Big Show) is the first sitcom web television series created by Josh Bycel and Jason Berger, that premiered on Netflix on April 6, 2020.

WWE and Netflix will be releasing ‘The Main Event’ film later this week, but we will get to that later.

Who stars in the show?

Big Show with his on-screen family

Paul Wight as Big Show: Paul Wight plays his in-ring character, Big Show, who is a retired wrestler in this one who is dealing with life post-retirement and trying to make things work with his family. Show is the lead in the web-series, and sitcom revolves around him and his family.

Allison Munn as Cassy Wight: Allison Munn plays Show’s wife’s character in the sitcom and seems like a supportive woman. She is the mother to Show’s two youngest daughters and tries to reassure him throughout that he will manage to figure it all out.

Reylynn Caster as Lola Wight: Reylynn Caster plays the role of Show’s oldest daughter from his first marriage. Lola is the second biggest character in the series and she moves back from Minnesota to Florida after her biological mother gets a job in Belgium.

Lily Brooks O'Briant as Mandy Wight: Lily Brooks plays the character of Show’s second daughter who is not happy with Lola moving back in with them. She’s headstrong and is an overachiever which makes her a difficult child to deal with.

Juliet Donenfeld as J.J Wight: Last but not least, Juliet Donenfeld completes Show’s family in the sitcom. She is his youngest daughter and one who is ready to cook up a storm whenever she gets a chance. She’s one character that lights up some episodes!

Jaleel White as Terence "Terry" Malick III: Jaleel is Show's best friend on screen and runs a fitness center. He appears at different points during the first season.

Several other recurring actors appear in the show along with a few former WWE Superstars. For a full list of WWE Superstars who appear in the show, click here.

What is the show about?

Lola, Mandy, and JJ throw a wild house party

Coming back to The Big Show Show, the sitcom stars everyone’s favorite gentle giant from WWE, Big Show, who deals with post-retirement life as his teenage daughter moves back to Tampa from Minnesota to be with him, his wife and two other daughters.

As Lola’s mother is getting a job in Belgium, she believes it’d be the perfect time to get to know her dad better and spend some time with him.

It strikes the right notes between conflict and challenge, albeit in a sitcom way. Keeping in mind the fan following of the WWE Superstar and his pop-culture influence, it has something for every family to connect to.

While his day job requires him to sell houses, he spends a lot more time trying to build his own with three daughters to take care of. However, the first few episodes see Mandy not appreciate Lola moving in with them which sees Show’s house head towards destruction.

Cassy is forced to play the role of a ‘mother-of-four’ as Show is seen as a kid himself in the entire season.

Things settle down as Mandy decides to run for class president, while Cassy and Lola start getting closer. This gives Lola a chance to compete with her giant father differently and keep the family together.

Wrestling fans are treated some pleasant surprises when Show decides to take his wife to a wrestling cruise on their wedding anniversary, but things don’t go according to plan. Back at home, the three daughters throw an insane party without their parent’s approval.

The episodes have a very light theme to them and take the viewers through several journeys that make the family look like any other family living in America, even though the head of the family is a world-famous athlete.

The script could have packed a bit more punch, especially as the delivery from Show himself wasn’t top-notch at crucial moments, it’s just a start and the second season will likely work on that.

What makes 'The Big Show Show' interesting?

It's not easy being a retired pro-wrestler

Being a wrestler is a tough job, and the traveling schedules can take a toll on an athlete’s physical and mental health. Returning back to family, that too after retirement, can get a bit tough for anyone who has been away for most of the time.

The sitcom is designed to bring the entire family together for a light comedy without going knee-deep in the story. The younger viewers will enjoy how the kids are always trying to outsmart their parents, while the father tries to work with three children with completely different hobbies and mindsets.

The show takes a good look at the life of Big Show, in a fictional way of course, and gives fans an entertaining and funny sitcom that never runs dry.

The appearance of various legendary WWE Superstars makes the entire show even more interesting to watch, and there are some great moments.

With just 8 episodes that are thirty minutes each, you can watch the entire season in four hours and get a good laugh. Show’s star power and the hunger of the WWE Universe, especially during these times, will help the sitcom draw viewers.

Even though it might get difficult to sustain the viewership if the following seasons will be similar to this one, it’s still one that will keep everyone involved for some time.

Is Big Show's Netflix series worth the watch?

It's a good time pass for sure

To be fair, there are numerous sitcoms on Netflix that should make your watchlist before this one. However, if you’re a true fan of WWE and The World’s Largest Athlete, then this is the show that should top your watch list!

Jason Berger and Josh Bycel have done a good job by providing the show with some emotional and fun moments that you cannot get anywhere else. The direction is great and the limited number of characters helps viewers retain focus.

Paul Wight does a good job with the acting, and his daughters add the touch that is required to make any family-friendly sitcom popular. While he may not be the best deliverer of comic lines, he can do physical comedy much better than many other actors out there.

While a few episodes might not deliver the punch (let alone a chokeslam), it’s a decent enough show to watch with the entire family - tolerable for the elders and enjoyable from the youngsters.