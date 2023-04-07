Infidelity Can Be Fatal on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's upcoming thriller movie, Infidelity Can Be Fatal, will premiere on the channel on Friday, April 7, 2023. The film tells the story of a private investigator known to expose cheating husbands.

Her life takes a radically different turn when she meets a man she thinks could be the love of her life. However, there's more to the story than what meets the eye.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime:

''A jaded private investigator who specializes in exposing lecherous, cheating husbands thinks she’s met the love of her life in a chance encounter but as it turns out, this dream man may actually be her worst nightmare.''

The movie stars Lanie McAuley in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The film is helmed by Danny J. Boyle and written by Erica Deutschman.

Lifetime's Infidelity Can Be Fatal cast list: Lanie McAuley and others to star in new thriller film

1) Lanie McAuley as Lucy

Lanie McAuley stars in the lead role as Lucy in Lifetime's Infidelity Can Be Fatal. She's reportedly the film's protagonist who falls madly in love with a mysterious man, but their relationship turns out to be an absolute nightmare. The story is told from Lucy's point of view and it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out in the film.

Apart from Infidelity Can Be Fatal, Lanie McAuley is known for her performances in The Podcast Murders, Christmas Comes Twice, and The Song to My Heart, among many more.

2) Matthew MacCaull as Clive

Matthew MacCaull dons the role of Clive in Lifetime's new thriller movie. MacCaull is expected to play the man that the protagonist falls in love with. However, he seems to have a dark side that turns Lucy's life upside down. It'll be fascinating to watch MacCaull play this highly challenging and complex character.

His other notable film and TV acting credits include Beverly Hills Wedding, Debris, A Royal Christmas Match, and Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, among many more.

3) Carly Fawcett as Cami

Carly Fawcett portrays the character of Cami in Infidelity Can Be Fatal. Apart from that, more details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play a significant role in the movie. Carly Fawcett has previously starred in Ash & Dust, That Is All, and Only People.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others portraying important supporting roles like:

Dalias Blake as August

Vincent Ross as Remi

Jonathan Hawley Purvis as Charles

Sasha Piltsin as Dimitri

Alana Hawley Purvis as Adriana

An official trailer for the movie has not yet been released, but based on the synopsis, viewers can look forward to an immensely fascinating and atmospheric character-driven thriller drama that explores the dark side of human nature. Viewers who enjoyed Lifetime's movies like Stalked By Her Past, Spinning Out of Control, and Home, Not Alone will certainly enjoy the film.

Don't miss Infidelity Can Be Fatal on Lifetime on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

