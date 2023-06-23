Who is Joey Graziadei? The Bachelorette season 20 suitor is a tennis professional

Popular reality dating series The Bachelorette is back with a brand new installment; the much-awaited show returns with its season 20 on Monday, June 29, at 9:00 pm ET on ABC. It will document the lead, Charity Lawson, embarking on the journey of finding love and a potential partner among the 25 charming suitors vying for her time and love throughout the course of the season.

Joseph (Joey) Grazidei will be seen on The Bachelorette season 20 fighting for Charity Lawson's heart. The suitor is a tennis pro and will try to impress the lead with his charms from night one itself. Viewers will have to wait and find out if the duo manages to form a connection and how far he goes on the show.

Charity Lawson was announced as the lead for season 20 in March 2023. She became a fan-favorite after appearing on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor. Fans were heartbroken to see her get eliminated right after the hometowns-date episode but were thrilled to learn that she was going to have her own love story.

The Bachelorette suitor Joey Graziadei feels Charity Lawson is the one for him

Season 20 of The Bachelorette will see many charming individuals as suitors fighting to earn Charity Lawson's attention since the first night. One of them is Joseph (Joey) Graziadei, who will be seen trying to impress the lead with his own charms and skills.

Joey received his Bachelors degree in Communication and Media Studies from the West Chester University of Pennsylvania in 2017. The 27-year-old suitor is from the island of Kauai, Hawaii, and is a tennis professional. In his introductory clip on the show's social media pages, he was seen taking Charity out on a date at a tennis court.

The Bachelorette suitor began his career in 2018 as a head tennis professional at Kukuiula Development Co LLC. In the next few years, he worked as a sales development representative of SDR Construction Development, Account Executive, and Teaching Tennis Professional before becoming the lifestyle and experience ambassador at Kukuiula in 2021.

After working in the corporate world for quite a bit, Joey realized that it wasn't the best place for him to be. He shifted his focus toward his passion for tennis and moved to Hawaii to teach his favorite sport. According to his official ABC bio, the suitor's life is "truly paradise," as he spends his days at the tennis court and evenings at the beach with his friends.

In his introductory clip on The Bachelorette, Joey shared a vulnerable moment with the fans. The suitor revealed that his father came out as gay when he was in kindergarten, which made him more "loving and accepting." He further said:

"I thought by this age, I'd be with someone. And I do want a family. This could be the one."

Joey's official ABC bio further reads:

"Outgoing, friendly and loyal, Joey is looking for a partner who can share in his love for adventure. Will he find a doubles partner in Charity? Here’s to hoping it’s “game, set, match” for Joey!"

The suitor has over 2.6K followers on Instagram where he shares updates about his island adventures, time spent with family and friends, and more. His follower is only set to increase once he is seen on the dating series.

Season 20 of The Bachelorette promises a fair share of entertainment and drama throughout the installment. The coming weeks will see Charity meet her men, go on dates, hand over roses and find her one true love. Viewers will have to tune in to see how her journey unfolds.

Catch the season premiere on Monday, June 26, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

