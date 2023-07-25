What is the height difference between Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko? The Bachelorette fans feel they are meant for each other

With just four single men remaining, The Bachelorette fans have already announced their favorite cast member and it is 30-year-old Dotun Olubeko. In episode 5, which aired on Monday, July 24, Dotun took Charity on another one-on-one date for running a 10k race and a romantic dinner.

Dotun confessed that he was falling in love with her after which Charity, who was glowing, said,

"My whole face and body just lit up, like you don’t understand. I feel so good."

The pair has been connecting well since the beiginning of the season. It seems that they have forgotton their 1 foot height difference, as Charity is 5 ft 7 inch tall while Dotun is a whooping 6 ft 7 inch tall.

Both of them are developing strong feelings for each other and even in their previous date, they conquered their fear of bungee jumping together.

Now, Charity revealed on her date:

"Dotun does feel like that person who could be exactly who I would navigate this life with."

The Bachelorette fans feel that the couple has a lot of chemistry and that Dotun is the one for Charity.

The Bachelorette fans want Dotun to win the season

Dotun confessed on his recent date that he has a bit of relationship fear but that:

"I’m really working on just listening to my heart more and letting it open up. My heart is pretty much screaming that I’m definitely falling in love with you at this point."

Charity felt very good after the confessional and gave him the rose, implying that she will meet his parents in the upcoming episodes. The Bachelorette fans feel that Charity is most connected to Dotun and asked her to give him the final rose.

Sana @FarheenShahmir



#THEBACHELORETTE pic.twitter.com/4uIuWeO8DX @TheBachBabes DOTUN IS THE BEST MAN TO HAVE BEEN ON THIS SHOW IN A LONG TIME AND I WONT LET ANYONE TELL ME OTHERWISE

Dotun joined The Bachelorette at the last moment

Dotun shared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that he became a cast member just two-weeks before the shooting began as someone else dropped out.

At the time, Dotun was confused about his decision but seeing Charity on Women Tell All for Zach’s season helped him make the final say.

He said:

"I wasn’t going to do the show because it was too short of notice financially and with work, it felt like it wasn’t the right timing. But once I saw Charity at the ‘Tell All,’ something was telling me to go. That’s why I went for it."

According to a Reality Steve spoiler, Dotun makes it to the final three but it is unknown if he wins the season or not.

ABC airs new episodes of The Bachelorette every Monday at 8 pm ET and fans can stream the show on Hulu.