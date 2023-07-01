“What was the point”: Love Island fans are upset as producers bring back Molly Marsh for Casa Amor

Love Island season 10 is all set to enter the Casa Amor segment on Sunday, when a new group of single men and women will arrive to woo the existing islanders in the villa. OG islander Molly Marsh, who was dumped last week, will return as a Casa girl in the upcoming episode. Although speculations were rife that she might return to the villa, the latest sneak peek for Sunday’s episode upsets fans.

They were disappointed with the show’s producers and questioned the logic behind bringing back Molly after recently dumping her.

Mary Kate @MaryKateA10 What was the point of immediately kicking Molly off #LoveIsland when Kady picked Zach if producers were just going to bring her back for Casa Amor? What was the point of immediately kicking Molly off #LoveIsland when Kady picked Zach if producers were just going to bring her back for Casa Amor? https://t.co/Fwt7ff3hnc

Molly Marsh’s elimination was shocking as she was dumped from the villa after bombshell Kady McDermott stole Zachariah Noble from her.

Fans claimed that they liked Casa Amor preview until Molly Marsh’s entry

After Molly Marsh’s shocking exit, speculations were rife that she might return to the Love Island villa as a bombshell. This turned out to be true when, in the Casa Amor preview, all the new islanders were introduced, including Molly.

Viewers claimed that they liked the sneak peek until the social media influencer entered the Casa Amor villa. Fans speculated that she might have been given a second chance due to her actress mother’s connection in the showbiz world. To note, she is the daughter of famous TV soap actress Janet Marsh.

OGWULAAA @BigbroLetsgo …Up until Molly shows up… there’s literally no point of her being back!

#LoveIsland twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Okayyy that Casa Amor intro…Up until Molly shows up… there’s literally no point of her being back! Okayyy that Casa Amor intro🔥🔥🔥…Up until Molly shows up… there’s literally no point of her being back! #LoveIsland twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Pby5LsifFN

Lucy Highton @ForeverWithMe_ That was the best casa amor sneak away i have ever witnessed and it was ruined by revealing that Molly is back. #LoveIsland That was the best casa amor sneak away i have ever witnessed and it was ruined by revealing that Molly is back. #LoveIsland

Kat @sayhellotokathy The producers bring Molly back for Casa Amor while Ruchee and Andre stayed home is truly nepotism at its finest. I just know her mom had a hand in this cause she got dumped earlier than they planned #LoveIsland The producers bring Molly back for Casa Amor while Ruchee and Andre stayed home is truly nepotism at its finest. I just know her mom had a hand in this cause she got dumped earlier than they planned #LoveIsland https://t.co/9NZOVqIAlJ

Hannah⁷ 🦋 @Crystal__Sea Just caught up, i'm hoping Scott and Catherine survive Casa Amor and what kind of favoritism does Molly have for her to be back?? 🤨 #LoveIsland Just caught up, i'm hoping Scott and Catherine survive Casa Amor and what kind of favoritism does Molly have for her to be back?? 🤨 #LoveIsland

bri 🖤 @briannaxsharae whitney better like one of the boys. cuz she absolutely can’t leave. but bringing molly back is crazy.. like I thought we all agreed that she needed to leave??? no way… they brought molly back for casa amor…. wtffffwhitney better like one of the boys. cuz she absolutely can’t leave. but bringing molly back is crazy.. like I thought we all agreed that she needed to leave??? #LoveIsland no way… they brought molly back for casa amor…. wtffff 😭😭😭 whitney better like one of the boys. cuz she absolutely can’t leave. but bringing molly back is crazy.. like I thought we all agreed that she needed to leave??? #LoveIsland

Mystical @Mystica007



The producers bring in recycled ppl who have had their chance! They are blatantly trying to force us to love Molly. Not gonna happen.



Casa Amor will now be Molly and Zach Island. Boring I can see why the ratings for #LoveIsland UK has dropped.The producers bring in recycled ppl who have had their chance! They are blatantly trying to force us to love Molly. Not gonna happen.Casa Amor will now be Molly and Zach Island. Boring I can see why the ratings for #LoveIsland UK has dropped.The producers bring in recycled ppl who have had their chance! They are blatantly trying to force us to love Molly. Not gonna happen. Casa Amor will now be Molly and Zach Island. Boring https://t.co/yD2sK43f1M

🇯🇲 @missmpxx So this was the plan all along for Kady to get Molly dumped just so she can come back for casa amor 🙄 #LoveIsland So this was the plan all along for Kady to get Molly dumped just so she can come back for casa amor 🙄 #LoveIsland

Chelsea @Giselleschels The fact that Molly got to fly home, link up w her friends and family, go on her phone so she knows what the public is thinking, have a cheeky trip to Ibiza, go on AFTER SUN…AND they still put her in casa amor ????? Who asked for that ?????????? PRODUCTION PLANT FR #LoveIsland The fact that Molly got to fly home, link up w her friends and family, go on her phone so she knows what the public is thinking, have a cheeky trip to Ibiza, go on AFTER SUN…AND they still put her in casa amor ????? Who asked for that ?????????? PRODUCTION PLANT FR #LoveIsland

Molly's journey on Love Island

Molly was one of the OG islanders who initially coupled up with Mitchel Taylor in Love Island season 10. She left him after Zachariah entered the villa as a bombshell.

She felt that they had a strong connection, but things didn’t go as planned after Kady stole Zach from her. Unfortunately, the producers didn’t give another chance to Molly at the time and asked her to leave.

During a Love Island After-Show episode, Molly mentioned that she expected Zach to come with her. She said:

“I knew it was clearly my time to go and if something good will come from me and Zach then it still will. If he finds something with Kady then that’s that. I would have loved him to have come back with me and come home.”

She continued:

“But I understand he needs to stay and see what’s right and hopefully we carry on at home when he does leave. I wish I’d spoken to Zach to say, ‘I’ll be waiting. I really want this to carry on.’ But no words could come out of my mouth. I was so speechless.”

Meanwhile, Zachariah Noble seemed to have made a connection with two girls in the villa — Kady and Whitney.

The upcoming Casa Amor segment will divide the boys and girls into two villas — one will be Love Island and the other will be Casa Amor. In the boys’ villa, six new bombshells will enter, and in the girls’ villa, six new boys.

At the end of the segment, the OG islanders can either continue their new connection from Casa Amor or can decide to be with their original partner. Only time will tell whether Molly will return to Zach or give Mitchel another chance.

Who are the Casa Amor contestants in Love Island UK season 10?

A total of 12 new single men and women will enter the villa in the Casa Amor section on Love Island UK season 10.

The male contestants are Benjamin Noel, Lochan Nowacki, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Zachary Ashford, Ouzy See, and Kodie Murphy.

The female contestants include Tink Reading, Gabby Jeffrey, Molly Marsh, Danielle Mazhindu, Amber Wise, and Abi Moores.

The Casa Amor section on Love Island season 10 will premiere on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 9 pm BST/4 pm ET on ITVX and ITV2.

Poll : 0 votes