Who is Mitchel Taylor from Love Island? Meet the Sheffield native who loves “female attention”

Love Island season 10 is set to premiere on ITV on Monday, June 5, 2023. A new group of islanders will enter the villa on Mallorca Islands in Spain. One of the contestants is a 26-year-old gas engineer from Sheffield, Mitchel Taylor, who is ready to woo the Love Island girls with his handsome personality and smile.

Taylor says he wants to find love and settle down, which is why he participated in the dating show. In his introductory clip, he mentioned that he enjoys “female attention.”

“I love female attention so I will literally go out for. I love being a flirt, it’s just fun. But I am 100 percent a relationship type of guy. As soon as I am out [of a relationship], I want to be back in another one.”

Mitchel Taylor will meet five females and four males in the villa. All 10 islanders will be the OG contestants who will pair up in the first episode, giving the first five couples to viewers.

Mitchel Taylor is an avid traveler

Going by his Instagram, Love Island's Mitchel Taylor seems like an avid traveler. While his feed is filled with photos of friends at parties and events, the highlight section has posts from multiple places. It features the locations where Mitchel has been, and a few of them are Budapest, South Africa, Marbella, Italy, Copenhagen, Munich, Prague, and Andalusia.

Apart from traveling, Mitchel is also a fitness enthusiast. In his audio-described introduction video, the gas engineer mentions that he goes to the gym “three times a week” and drinks two liters of water per day.

In one instance, the 26-year-old has claimed that people sometimes judge him to be an arrogant person, which he thinks is untrue because he may come off as arrogant, but he has "a massive heart."

“A lot of people think I'm arrogant but I think, when they get to know me, they realize I'm actually a nice guy at heart. I just seem arrogant, I've got a massive heart. I'd rather be a gentleman. I've been brought properly to just treat women right.”

Taylor further advertised his gentleman personality by describing his perfect idea for a date. He mentioned that he thrived on “being a gentleman.” He would shower his date with flowers and would stock up her bedside drawer with her favorite chocolates and sweets.

The dating show contestant explained that he had all the fun a single guy could have and thus believed that it was time for him to settle down. He added that he was “really picky” but wanted to find the right girl to get married and have kids.

However, Mitchel also pointed out a few traits in a girl that gives him an ick. He mentioned:

“Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand – when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink, it’s not for me!”

In his Love Island interviews, the 26-year-old Sheffield gas engineer also mentioned that his teeth were his best feature. He described himself as “six-foot-one” tall with white Caucasian blue eyes.

Who are the Love Island season 10 contestants?

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island UK season 10 is the summer edition after the winter series ended in March. The dating series first welcomes 10 single islanders, and then new contestants, aka bombshells, keep arriving in the villa every week.

In the latest season, the contestants include Mitchel Taylor, Molly Marsh, Ruchee Gurung, Tyrique Hyde, André Furtado, Mehdi Edno, George Fensom, Jess Harding, Ella Thomas, and Catherine Agbaje.

Love Island season 10 will air on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9.00 pm BST/4.00 pm ET on ITV2 and ITVX.

Poll : 0 votes