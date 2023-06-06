Who is Zachariah Noble from Love Island? Meet this season’s first bombshell as he enters the villa in episode 1

The premiere episode of Love Island UK season 10 featured plenty of surprises, including the entry of this season’s first bombshell. Usually, the dating show welcomes a new contestant after the first episode, but this time bombshell Zachariah Noble entered the villa towards the end of the installment. In the next episode, he has to pick a partner.

Zachariah Noble is a 25-year-old South East London native who is a personal trainer and basketball player by profession. The shooting guard’s recent match included playing for Worcester Wolves in British Basketball.

Meanwhile, he has entered the Love Island villa. If he fails to woo a girl in 24 hours, Zachariah will lose his chance to be on the show.

What Love Island twist led to Zachariah Noble’s introduction?

At the end of Love Island season 10 episode 1, the islanders gathered around the bonfire area. Host Maya Jama arrived and asked the girls whether any one of them was unhappy with the partner they got.

As the coupling was based on the public vote this time, the islanders didn’t get the chance to pick their partners by choice. Maya’s question was answered by Ruchee Gurung and Jess Harding as the ladies stepped forward. While the situation already looked intense, the host dropped another bomb as she announced that a bombshell/newcomer would be joining them.

Zachariah Noble then entered the villa. In his introduction scene, he mentioned that he would bring a “bit of drama” as it “seems to follow” him.

After Maya Jama introduced him to the OG islanders, she said:

“So just before you came in, I dared the girls to step forward if they weren't sure they were with the right person. And as you can see, Jess and Ruchee both took a risk. You can kind of tell who might be open to getting to know you.”

She continued:

“Well, Zechariah in 24 hours the power will be in your hands. You’ll get to steal any one of these girls in front of you, [and] not just the girls who have stepped forward. And that will leave one boy single and vulnerable.”

The boy who will be left single might be sent home in Love Island season 10’s first elimination round until the show sends in another bombshell.

Why did Zachariah participate in Love Island?

Going by Zachariah Noble’s Instagram, his feed is filled with photos of him working out, of his well-built physique, and of him playing basketball.

Will his personal trainer profile impress the ladies in the villa? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, he mentioned the reason why he decided to participate in the ITV show, Love Island.

Speaking about the same in his introduction interview, the bombshell said:

“I always say, ‘you only grow as a person when you take yourself out of your comfort zone’ and I think it’s something that’s so far out of my comfort zone, I’d be silly not to give it a go. Being 25, I’m at a crossroads where I’ve been having fun, but I also want to have the peace and harmony that comes from being with the right woman.”

He further described himself:

“I’m a very chilled out guy and I’m completely myself 100% of the time. I’m quite straightforward and never struggle making friends, I like to look after people.”

In episode 2, Zachariah will be seen having conversations with all the five OG female islanders — Ruchee, Jess, Ella, Catherine, and Molly. If he finds a connection with someone, then a new couple will be formed in the villa.

As per the public vote, the first five couples were Jess Harding and George Fensom, Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor, Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, Catherine Agbaje and André Furtado, and Ruchee Gurung and Mehdi Edno.

Love Island season 10 will return with its second episode on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9:00 pm BST/4:00 pm ET on ITV2 and ITVX.

