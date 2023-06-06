Love Island recap: Fans troll Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas as he tries to remember meeting her outside the villa

ITV aired the first episode of Love Island season 10 episode 1 where the first five couples were announced. Islanders Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas were paired up together. As soon as they were informed that the public voted for them to be one of the couples, Ella asked him whether he remembered her. Tyrique looked confused when she revealed that the two have met in London.

Fans trolled the two as Ella was not letting go of the fact that Tyrique didn’t recognize her from before. She felt that he was pretending to not know her, however, later he remembered.

In addition to Tyrique and Ella, Love Island season 10 couples also include Catherine Agbaje and André Furtado, Jess Harding and George Fensom, Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor, and Ruchee Gurung and Mehdi Edno.

Love Island fans are curious to find out what happened between Ella and Tyrique in the past

In the Love Island season 10 premiere episode, Ella Thomas claimed that she and Tyrique Hyde have met before the show. The latter seemed confused and didn’t recognize her from their London meeting.

When Ella confronted him, he suddenly remembered. Fans found the couple’s segment funny and trolled them on Twitter. A few wanted to find out what happened between them in London.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

In season 10 episode 1, host Maya Jama welcomed all 10 islanders and told them that this time they didn’t have the right to pick their partners. The public voted for the first five couples, and one of them was Ella and Tyrique.

When they were standing together, Ella told her new partner that they had met before. He asked where, and she said London. He initially seemed to not recall anything about their meeting.

The fact that he didn’t recognize her didn’t sit well with Ella and she claimed that he was pretending to not know her. While she was sitting with the girls, she told them that she knew Tyrique before the show as they had met.

Ella added:

“I am not being funny but he is actually pretending he doesn’t remember.”

She then confronted Tyrique as she said:

“I feel like that you are actually pretending you don’t remember.”

He tried to convince Ella that he was telling her the truth that he didn’t remember. To which, she stated:

“That just shows me like how many girls you meet. As soon as I saw you, I recognized you.”

The moment Ella said this Tyrique Hyde suddenly remembered her and mentioned that her face looked familiar. She then revealed that she had blonde hair when they met before, to which, he responded by saying that she looked “nice now.”

In a confessional, Tyrique said:

“The thing with Ella is she had different hair then, so I genuinely didn’t recognize her.”

While the couple had a rough start, things became better between them after the first Love Island game where the two kissed.

Tyrique Hyde not only grabbed headlines due to the whole Ella thing but also because of his tattoo. While the islanders were getting to know each other, Molly Marsh pointed out that she also had the same thunderbolt tattoo near her left ear as Tyrique had.

The latter explained the significance, mentioning that he was born deaf in his right ear. So he marked his good ear with a tattoo.

Meanwhile, he and Ella are trying to know each other better. Only time will tell whether they are the perfect match or will find someone else.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9.00 pm BST/4.00 pm ET from Sundays through Fridays.

